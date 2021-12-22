Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation associates with IMPACCT Foundation – Tata Memorial Hospital for ‘HOPE 2021’

Mumbai, 22nd December 2021 : Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, a name synonymous with creating a positive impact and leaving an indelible mark in the society through multiple ventures be it education, health, and various charitable ventures, today renewed its commitment towards Cancer Care by associating with Tata Memorial Hospital & IMPACCT Foundation for ‘HOPE 2021’. Amongst the various social ventures of the foundation, the HOPE event is one of the key initiatives of the Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation.

‘HOPE” a theme-based annual event organized by the IMPACCT Foundation which manages the cure and treatment of young children suffering from cancer along with Tata Memorial Hospital, truly believes in the virtue of Celebrating Life and living to the fullest.

This year the theme was “I Can & I Will” which saw more than 200 cancer fighter/survivor children participating with great enthusiasm, performing multiple solo and group acts. HOPE 2021 turned out to be a grand affair as it was graced by prominent personalities from Bollywood with the likes of eminent directors like Anurag Basu, Amol Gupte, and ace comedian and actor Johnny Lever who regaled the audience with his stand up act to spread cheer and laughter amongst the audience.

The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation has been deeply involved with various wellness efforts in its commitment to raise the quality of life of children. They have been associated with diverse programs including supporting the cancer care program at the Department of Pediatric Oncology unit at Tata Memorial. The foundation leadership is strongly aligned to providing support and necessary care for children suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Raheja, Managing Director, K Raheja Realty Group said, “Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation has been built on core values of philanthropy with a clear vision to make a difference in the society which goes a long way in enhancing the lives of people and accelerating personal development. We are proud to be associated with a noble initiative like ‘HOPE 2021’ and pledge our unwavering support going forward. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Tata Memorial Hospital & IMPACCT Foundation for allowing us to be a part of this great initiative.”