Sri Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj gets champions of Change Award 2019

Spiritual Guru Sri Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhada was honoured for his contribution towards society. The Second edition of the award was organized at 10 Raja Ji Marg and Vigyan Bhawan. At the award function Avdheshanand Ji along with Bollywood actor Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Acharya Balakrishnan, Shilpa Shetty, Arushi Nishank received the honor. Former President Shri Pranav Mukherjee was the chief guest of the grand occasion.

The event was also attended by Dr. Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Shri Shyam Jaju, Shri Ved Pratap Vaidik and many more known faces.

Jury members comprises Justice K G Balakrishnan (Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman NHRC), Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra (Former justice Supreme court of India), Pahlaj Nihalani Former Chairman Central Board of film certification India and Veteran Indian Film Director Subhash Ghai.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji has initiated more than a hundred thousand sannyasins, transformed lives with his social activities, and leads the Juna Akhara into the 21st century.