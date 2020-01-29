Tame them dry mane with easy to do looks

Frizzy hair is prone to get dry sooner than normal hair and tends to absorb moistness from humidity and as a result your outer hair cuticles lift up again causing frizz. People with thick frizzy hair are hit the hardest. We’ve collected some treatments and tips to tame frizzy hair so you could enjoy a good hair day every day.

Kerastase Fusio Dose

This is a custom blended treatment to revive your hair strands. The hairstylist first takes a closer look at your hair and then decides your hair concern. The treatment is the mix of a booster and a concentrate which is penetrated into every hair strand using nanotechnology and you will get instant results with this one.

Keratin

It is a treatment which is formulated with pure keratin protein. It works on all hair types but is perfect for extremely fragile and breakage prone hair. This treatment adds protection and shine to the hair and usually lasts about two to six-eight weeks. There are two ways a keratin treatment can be applied to the hair so it’s important to know the difference between the two.

Scalp Treatment

If a dry and itchy scalp is one of your hair woes, an in salon scalp treatment can be a beneficial service that not only feels wonderful, it can substantially correct the scalp oil production and improve hair growth.

Whether your fine hair is weighed down by an oily scalp or prone to flaky patches, a healthy scalp is essential if you want healthy hair. A scalp facial is becoming widely popular due to the results of improved scalp skin. It’s ideal for everyone. Scalp scrubs and serums are the new skin care for hair

Moisture Treatment

Resurrect dry and parched tresses with a moisture protein treatment. The deep conditioning treatment, a quality moisture treatment can fix common hair woes such as lack of shine and split ends. Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 is a popular repairing treatment that is massaged into the hair during a luxurious and relaxing service and can be added to the cost of your weekly blowout. It’s best for parched, over-processed, heat damaged and desperate hair that needs a little (or a lot) of love. Add a moisture treatment to your next coloring service and your hair will thank you.

Some additional tips and styles for taming those wild tresses:

· Add Longer Layers

Adding longer layers to those dry mane will help giving them a structure and a softer appearance to the dull frizzy look .

· Accept your Curls

The sooner you accept and learn to live with your curls without doing much to straighten them, the easier it will be to tame them. After every wash, condition your hair while damp, then comb it using a boar bristle brush.

· Using Frizz for A Softer Appeal

After applying a leave in conditioner to your washed hair, scrunch and dry with a diffuser attached to your blow dryer. At the end you can add a serum or oil for a smooth finish.

· Wavy Textured Bob

Remember choosing the right styling mousse can be life changing if you have short curly frizzy hair. To get the look, apply volumizing soufflé to your wet hair and try to rub the product on your scalp to lift up the roots to create maximum volume.

· Curly Ponytail

You can make a high ponytail as it looks sexy and is really easy to make. Gently tug a few strands of hair from the front if you don’t like a tight pulled off look.