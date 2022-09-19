Tata Motors Launches All-New 5W30 Synthetic Engine Oil for Commercial Vehicles

Bengaluru, 19th September 2022: Staying true to its DNA of consistently delivering customer delight with the lowest total cost of ownership, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the launch of the 5W30 synthetic engine oil developed specially to boost the performance of the new-generation BS6 diesel engines. By enhancing engine life and reducing friction between the moving parts, the 5W30 synthetic engine oil improves their reliability, durability and improves emission compliance. The vehicle uptime on the road increases for the transporter to earn more revenues and profits.

The new 5W30 synthetic engine oil has been extensively tested in varied and stringent conditions for over three years. It has been driven for more than ten lakh kilometres in difficult terrains, clocking more than 35,000 hours at the powertrain testing facilities. It uses a rich combination of high-performance polymer with a state-of-the-art additive technology blended in group III base oil.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors said, “Sustainability today has evolved from being just a niche engagement to an absolute necessity. It forms the core of everything we develop at Tata Motors. An effective and efficient engine oil is one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways of reducing a vehicle’s carbon emissions. The cumulative impact of such simple measures judiciously taken across all commercial vehicles plying on roads will result in an exponential improvement in carbon footprint reduction. Our team at the Engineering Research Centre (ERC) has been co-engineering and developing lubricant formulations in-house, while closely working with strategic partners from the field of additive manufacturing. This has enabled us to traverse all unexplored innovative paths and this product is an outcome of such an approach.”

Global priorities are now increasingly anchored around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. With its commitment to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels, India too has made reduction in carbon footprint a national priority.

Tata Motors too has embarked on its journey of defining ESG aspirations with a view of holistic sustainability. This introduction of synthetic engine oil for it is a step forward to deliver clean and green options, beyond vehicles, to deliver improved fuel economy, longer drain interval and enhanced engine wear protection, resulting in reduced carbon footprint of the vehicles.

Tata Motors has been spearheading technology changes across the industry through its stewardship in the areas of efficiency improvements, alternative and new energy paradigms, safety, digitalization and in-cabin experiences through connected vehicle technologies and a host of other value enhancers. All of these are glued together to institutionalisation of sustainable practices in every aspect of its business of developing innovative mobility solutions.