Million Minds, a leading organization, has initiated ‘The Better Change’ campaign to reach to the First Time Voters (FTV) across. The aim is to represent the voice of the young voters across all the campuses during the General Elections2019.

There are 60 million FTV across the campuses in both urban and rural. And, they are going to vote for the first time in the elections. It is important for the political parties to hear their voice and issues in order to get their support.

Unemployment and nationalism are the major issues for the first time voters in India. The campaign – The Better Change – is unique as fun involved and participation at colleges very high. In the first week of the campaign, Million minds reached more than 100 campuses across the country.

The campaign comprises two aspects – offer knowledge and offer action. While imparting knowledge to the students, especially, millennial, the campaign aims to engage students in various activities around the subject of election. In order to get their views as a first time voters the campaign offers them various ways such as online activities to participate.

The plan of activities go like this during the campaign:

Colleges confirm participation in The Better Change initiative. 400/1000 Colleges Activated.

College Authorities to assign 100 Volunteers for conducting activities under the initiative.

Volunteers to set up kiosk and get students to pledge their votes in the campus.

In campus activity for the Campus Youth to Pledge to Vote in Election 2019

100 Cities

1000 Participating colleges

100,000 student volunteers

10,000,000 Potential Youth Reach

25,000,000 Social Media Impression

uRock Mobile App has been launched by Million Minds to interact with the first time voters and using the app these millennials will share their views and put questions to the leaders.

Some of the activities:

CAMPUS KI AWAZ: Conversations around topics that matter.

NETAJI JAWAB DO: Millennial are not interested in Politics, but they know exactly who they want to vote. Webinar Sessions with National Leaders

NETA SE CHARCHA: On-ground sessions with Constituency Leaders

Being a first time voters do not miss the opportunity to raise your voice. You can join the event and share with your friends.