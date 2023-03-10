The Design Village (TDV) participates in the exhibition Design X Design 20 under 35

The Design Village (TDV) got an opportunity to participate in the exhibition Design X Design 20 under 35 Exhibition 2023 organized by Alliance Française de Delhi in collaboration with Design X Design & Audacity. Pritesh Maru, Communication head and a faculty member at TDV has been selected as one of the emerging designers showcasing in the exhibition, where he unveils his rare captures of nature through the sound of silence. The exhibition facilitates raising levels of appreciation, fostering cross-connections, and nurturing connections across various design domains.

The objective of this exhibition is to showcase the work of selected young, dynamic, and promising designers under the age of thirty-five by sharing their philosophies, working methods, and future aspirations.

“Design X Design is a unique space that provides a common platform for emerging designers practicing in India, to not only showcase their work but also to network with artists and new innovations across various design-based creative industries,” said Pritesh Maru, Head: Communications, The Design Village.

Design X Design, is an interdisciplinary initiative, that involves the exploration of the design phenomenon as a whole from the broadest perspective. Employing multiple modes and methods of engagement to locate the significance of Design in the larger socio-cultural context, and also geared up to share the story of young design practitioners