These Common Workplace Habits Could Land You In Hot Water With HR

Everyone has made a mistake or two at their workplace, but understanding and addressing common pitfalls in workplace behavior can help prevent future errors and foster a more resilient and productive work environment.

James Dooley, owner of PromoSEO, shares his insights on mastering the art of workplace etiquette and staying out of trouble with HR.

Gossiping

Engaging in gossiping at the workplace not only undermines trust among colleagues but also creates a toxic environment that can hinder productivity and morale. Persistent gossiping about coworkers can lead to strained relationships, foster resentment, and ultimately damage the company culture, prompting HR to intervene and address the issue. Disciplinary action from HR may include warnings, performance evaluations, or even termination.

To prevent gossiping, James advises, ‘Avoid engaging in gossip by redirecting conversations to more productive topics and politely excusing yourself from discussions that involve spreading rumors or speaking negatively about others.’

Inappropriate Language or Jokes

Using inappropriate language or making offensive jokes in the workplace can create discomfort and distress among coworkers, potentially leading to complaints being filed with HR. It damages professional relationships and undermines teamwork and collaboration.

Employees should refrain from using language or making jokes that could be perceived as discriminatory, derogatory, or harassing, as it not only violates company policies but also undermines the inclusive and respectful environment the company strives to maintain. HR may take disciplinary action, including sensitivity training or termination.

James insists, ‘Be mindful of your words and their potential impact on others, and consistently cultivate a workplace environment of professionalism and respect.’

Oversharing Personal Information

Oversharing personal information in the workplace can blur professional boundaries, making colleagues uncomfortable and potentially compromising confidentiality, which may lead to decreased trust and respect among coworkers.

Employees should be mindful of the information they share about themselves to maintain professionalism and respect their own privacy boundaries, as HR may intervene if oversharing leads to conflicts or breaches of confidentiality, implementing corrective measures such as counseling or reminders of company policies.

To stop oversharing personal information, James says, ‘Practice self-awareness, limit discussions to relevant topics, and prioritize maintaining professional boundaries in the workplace.’

Excessive Personal Internet Use

Spending excessive time on the Internet for personal matters such as social media, can significantly decrease productivity and hinder job performance, leading to missed deadlines and incomplete tasks. It can damage professional credibility and strain relationships with coworkers who may perceive it as a lack of dedication.

HR may intervene if excessive personal internet use is observed, implementing disciplinary actions such as verbal warnings, written reprimands, or even termination, depending on the severity of the behavior and its impact on work responsibilities.

James insists, ‘Set clear boundaries for personal activities during work hours, prioritize work tasks, and utilize breaks or designated downtime for internet browsing and social media use, ensuring focus remains on job responsibilities.’

Failure to Follow Company Policies

Failing to follow company policies, whether related to attendance, confidentiality, or safety procedures, can undermine organizational integrity and jeopardize the well-being of employees and the company as a whole. It can result in legal liabilities, financial losses, and damage to the company’s reputation.

HR is responsible for enforcing company policies and may take disciplinary action against employees who repeatedly violate them, ranging from verbal warnings and written reprimands to suspension or termination of employment.

James expresses, ‘Familiarize yourself with the policies, seek clarification when needed, and consistently adhere to established guidelines and procedures, prioritizing compliance and accountability to contribute to a positive and productive work environment.’

Upholding Professional Standards

Recognizing and addressing common workplace habits that may lead to HR intervention is vital for maintaining a positive and compliant work environment. By prioritizing professionalism and adherence to company policies, employees can mitigate potential risks and foster a culture of accountability and respect within the organization.

James concludes, ‘Strive to uphold professional standards every day, remembering that your actions not only shape your career paths but also define the culture you collectively create.’