The Machinist Announces The 5th Edition of ‘The Machinist Super Shopfloor Awards 2019’

The Machinist, the most reliable name in the Indian manufacturing industry, has announced the 5th edition of ‘The Machinist Super Shopfloor Awards 2019’, organised by Worldwide Media. With four successful editions, which have garnered participation from some of the best manufacturing brands, property has gone on to establish itself as the most reputable and credible awards in the Indian manufacturing sector. The property is inviting entries across all large enterprises (Rs 1,000 crore turnover and above) as well as SMEs (Less than Rs 1,000 crore turnover) until the 20th of April, 2019. The award platform, like its previous editions, will recognize and acknowledge the excellence in the Indian manufacturing industry across 11 categories and 4 special categories. The award show will be held in Bangalore on the 29th of May, 2019.

Since its inception in 2015, the Machinist Super Shopfloor Awards 2019 has created a benchmark for the manufacturing plants of the industry with an increase in categories and nominations year after year. The manufacturing industry will be awarded across 11 categories that will select the winner of each category from both the sectors of the industry. Additionally, the awards will also applaud top four industry leaders with under the 4 ‘People’ categories, namely The Machinist Super Next Generation Leader 2019, The Machinist Lifetime Achievement Award 2019, The Machinist Super Entrepreneur 2019, The Machinist Super CEO 2019. Companies that send nominations in more than three categories qualify for Super Shopfloor of the Year. Interested companies can download the nomination form and view category details on the dedicated microsite http://supershopfloorawards.themachinist.in/

The entries will be adjudged by a credible panel of jury members that comprise renowned luminaries from the industry such as Dr. Dhananjay Kumar – MD (Electric Vehicle), Thor Power Corporation; Rajesh Mandlik –Jt. Managing Director, Setco Spindles India; Chandra Nataraja – Managing Director, Knorr Bremse; Ramendra Kumar Sharma – Co-founder and Managing Director, Daejung India; Vikas Kadlag – Managing Director, Morganite Crucible India Ltd.; Dinesh Jagdale – Director & CEO, Panama Renewable Energy Group; Prof. Madhu Ranjan – Emeritus Professor, College of Engineering, Pune; Bireshwar Mitra – Executive Director, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.; Sham Arjunwadkar- Chairman, IIF National Centre for Technical Services & Senior National Council Member of IIF; Raghavendra Deolankar -Head of Operations, ZF India; Abhijit Janugade – Head (Production & Maintenance), Draexlmaier Manufacturing India.

The award show is presented by Ace Micromatic group, powered by MotulTech, Cutting Tools partner Forbes & Company along with Brand Totem, Metrology Partner Marposs India and Associate partner Igus India and Tyrolit India.

Applicants do note that the Nomination form must be sent in hard copy format preferably by courier, soft copies by email will not be accepted.The entries can be couriered to: