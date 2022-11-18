The Player Hunt Season 3 is Back

Mumbai , Nove mber 18th 2022: After an overwhelming response to the 2nd season of The Player Hunt, India’s first poker reality show, Selections for Season 3 have started this November 2022 and Season 3 promises to be bigger and more entertaining.

The Player Hunt provides a platform to the poker community to showcase their skill and talent. Season 3 like Season 2 will focus on PAN India and will be bigger with Round 1 of Season 3 scheduled to happen over December and January in 3 cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore thus giving an opportunity to aspiring poker players from across the country.

1000’s of participants can participate from across India in the online selections which will be announced shortly. Out of the selected online players, a few will be given a chance to participate in the physical selections tournaments in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata. The finals will be held in an undisclosed location and shall be a gala affair. This time there are multiple channels for selections, details of which will be announced from time to time.

Season 2 was designed in a format of 16 Semifinalists, whereas Season 3 is looking to give more than 100 contestants a chance to compete… season 3 has already got 40+ players who have won their entry into the 1st round. These players have earned their positions by playing on Pokerhigh and participating in competitions establishing their right to the seat at Round 1

Season 3 will again be hosted by power-packed brothers Rannvijay Singha and Harman Singha.

Season 2 had 7 episodes in total and was the 1st Youtube series on the official Rannvijay Singha youtube channel with the brothers hosting India’s and possibly the world’s only Poker Reality show format.

Celebrity VJ and actor Rannvijay Singha and host of Player Hunt Season 3, said, ” I am so excited to bring to you guys season 3 of player hunt. The response to our last season was terrific. There is a poker player in each and every city of this country and this time we will go to our players and get them on board. Am looking forward to interacting with our participants who will add to the flavor of our country this season .”

Speaking on Season 3, Gaurav Gaggar, promoter of pokerhigh said, “The Player Hunt season 3 is a show for our desi poker lovers not only in India but across the world. The show enables poker players to showcase their talent and skill, this is truly a one-of-a-kind reality show in the country.”

Pranav Premnarayen of Prem Associates Advertising & Marketing and director of The Player Hunt shared, “ With each passing season, I can only say that combing entertainment with gaming has truly been an enriching experience, going ahead through season 3, by going in different cities we aim to showcase the story of our players and what makes them tick on and off the screen.”