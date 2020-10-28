This festival realtors welcomes buyers with offers

The ongoing festival season is witnessing a renewed interest by the property seekers, and this has made developers come out with welcome offers. The sales expectation is high in this season, especially in the post-COVID scenario when people have started realizing the importance of owning a real estate asset. The Navratra period went off very well for the real estate as the enquiries and sales witnessed a healthy growth. The experts are of the view that by the end of the festival season, the sector would be at par with the sales in pre-COVID times.

At Gaur World SmartStreet’s ‘Mauke pe Chauka’ makes owning a commercial property an easy affair by offering an easy payment plan with 10 per cent down payment within 30 days, 40 per cent with one year, and the rest 50 per cent at the time of delivery. Gaurs Group is also running a campaign “FESTIVAL OFFER 2020” which includes 9 gifts for Gaur Siddhartham and Gaur City (14TH Avenue & 7th Avenue).

Raheja Developers, one of the major real estate developers of North India, has come out with ‘Chance to win luxury Car & Gold Coin’ offer under which it is giving a chance to the buyer to get Hyundai i10 on the property of up to Rs 2 crore, Hyundai Venue between Rs 2.01 to Rs 4 crore, Hyundai Creta between Rs 4.01 to Rs 6 crore, Hyundai Tucson on Rs 60.1 crore onwards as well as a 5 gm gold coin till Rs 3 crore and a 10 gm gold coin above Rs 3 crore on the booking at The Delhi Mall. At The Leela Sky Villas buyers can get a luxury car or complementary hard fitting as well as Leela Gift Voucher worth Rs 50K.

Housing.com is running ‘Mega Home Utsav’ till November 14, 2020, on projects from 10 major cities of India — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida (Gr. Noida) and Pune. Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd is offering gold coin/ gold Voucher for Hero Homes Ludhiana, Sidhwan Canal Road, and home décor voucher worth Rs 2.5 lacs for Hero Homes Mohali, Sector 88.

Ajnara India Ltd is offering a 10:90 payment plan for those booking a unit at Ajnara Daffodils. In the case of Ajnara Ambrosia, the payment plan being offered by the company is 30:40:30, and in the case of Ajnara Fragrance, the payment plan is 20:20:20:20:20.

Signature Global has ‘Special Navratri offer and Assured gift’ for Signum Plaza 4, Sector 36, Gurugram, South of Gurugram, Signum-107, Signum-81, Signum-71, Signum-103, Signum- 37D, Signum -93, Signum-36, and Signum-95A. Every site visitor can spin the wheel and get the chance to win Mobile Phone, HP Laptop, Firefox Bicycle and Silver Coin. The company is offering assured 1 KG Silver on every booking at Signum Retail Hubs of Signature Global till November 14.

Migsun Group has come up with unique ‘Possession Proof Homes’ offer where they are giving assured 1 per cent penalty per month in case of delayed possession. Under this offer, the buyers need to pay 10 per cent now and rest 90 per cent on the offer of possession. The offer is for Migsun Roof (Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad) where possession will be soon and Migsun Vilaasa (Greater Noida) where possession is scheduled for December 2023.

Sikka Group has an offer for its low-density project Sikka Karnam Greens, Sector 143 B, Noida. The group is offering 40-60 Payment plan – 40 per cent payment before the possession and 60 per cent at the time of possession. The group has also announced that price is all-inclusive and all other charges will be waived off.

Mahagun Group has come with exciting offers as this is company’s silver jubilee also, under the offer buyers will get a multitude of discounts in the form of 25-gram gold, pay 25 per cent now and the rest later, waiver of 25 months’ maintenance, 25 per cent of on stamp duty, and compensation of 25 per cent in case of delay in the project.

The offer is valid in projects – Manorial (Secor 128, Noida), Mahagun Mezzaria (Sector 78, Noida), Mahagun Meadows (Sector 150, Noida), Mahagun Mirabella (Sector 79, Noida), Mahagun Mywoods (Greater Noida West), Mahagun Mantra (Greater Noida West), Mahagun Montage (Crossing Republik, Ghaziabad), Mahagun Marina Wwalk (Greater Noida West).

Bhutani Group has come with a unique offer where the buyers can get the annual return in advance after making the down payment. The mega offer will work on their 50:25:25 plan and will be available on all their commercial projects in Noida — Grandthum (Sector 1, Greater Noida West), Cyberthum (Sector 140A, Noida) and Alphathum (Sector 90, Noida). The down payment is 50 per cent of the total amount, and the customer has to pay the next 25 per cent after three years.

The buyer can deduct the annual return of three years from the down payment amount or else the group will give them a cheque of three years’ annual return after the realisation of their down payment cheque. The group is expecting revenue of Rs 1000 crore during the festival season. Pacific Group, North India’s leading realtor, has come out with special Navratri offer where it is giving Rs 100 off on every per sqft at Pacific Golf Estate, Dehradun – 1, 2, 3 BHK & Penthouses.

Saya Homes at Greater Noida West project, Saya South X, is offering assured gift vouchers of Rs 10 lakh to anyone booking a shop here. The project has retail shops, food court, eatery and restaurants. The investment here starts at Rs 51.5 lakh. The project is located at the cross-section of 130 metres and 60-metre road and has 3-side open high street at Ek Murti round-about. Spread over 3 acres, the catchment area is 5 lakh families in proximity. Looking at the demand post-pandemic, we are sure that buyers will go for quality commercial projects that promise bright prospects.

Pacific Group has come up with ‘Flat Discount’ for Pacific Golf Estate, Dehradun, where the group is giving Special Navratri offer to avail Rs 100 off on every per sqft at Pacific Golf Estate, Dehradun – 1, 2, 3 BHK & Penthouses. MRG World has ‘Khareedo Dukaan, Jeeto Makaan’ offer for Gurugram’s Sector 89, 90, 93 where shops start at Rs 20 lakh.

In Urbainia Group’s ‘Special Offers & Assured Gift’ for Urbainia Trinity NX, Techzone IV, Greater Noida (West), buyers can get Amazon Gift Vouchers on every booking, investment here starts at Rs 2.80 lacs with lease guarantee available till October 30, 2020. Chandigarh-based GBP Group is incentivizing its channel partners by offering them lucrative gifts depending upon the number of units sold at its ongoing project GBP Central Town in Zirakpur.

For the sale of single unit they are offering shopping voucher worth Rs 30K, on the sale of two units shopping voucher worth Rs 30 K and Washing machine, for the sale of three units shopping voucher worth Rs 30 K, 1 gold coin & microwave, for four units shopping voucher worth Rs 30 K, 1 gold coin, Samsung LED 53” and marshal speakers, whereas on the sale of 5 units the channel partners will get shopping voucher worth Rs 30 K, 1 gold coin, Samsung LED 53”, Harman Kardon speakers and OnePlus 8 phone.