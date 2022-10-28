Tourism Minister inaugurates Exhibition at Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022

Bhubaneswar: Shri Ashwini Kumar Patra, Hon’ble Minister of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise and Tourism, Govt. of Odisha today inaugurates the exhibition at Odisha Travel Bazar 2022 held at Hotel Swosti Premium. On this occasion, he said that “We are delighted that after covid gap Odisha Travel Bazar has been organized which will provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and interaction for domestic and foreign tourism stakeholders. Odisha has few places which regarded as heavenly. Domestic and foreign operators will visit various tourist destinations in the state. As infrastructure improved we expect the number of tourists to increase in the future which leads to an increase in revenue generation from this sector.”