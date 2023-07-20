‘Triumph over Thalassemia’ Symposium and Screening to be organized in Hyderabad

Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in collaboration with Marham India, NGO is organizing a special talk on Thalassemia screening in pregnancy along with a panel discussion on thalassemia on 21st July at Hotel Marigold

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad and Marham Resonating Resilience NGO, the leading advocates in healthcare, have today announced their collaboration for organizing a symposium titled “Triumph over Thalassemia”. The special screening and symposium will take place on 21 July 2023, at the Hotel Marigold. Along with this a panel discussion with renowned medical experts in Hyderabad is being organized which aims to raise awareness about thalassemia, a critical issue affecting countless families worldwide. The symposium and panel discussion will bring together experts, professionals, and stakeholders to discuss and shape a brighter future for families at risk of thalassemia.

Healthcare experts who are participating in the symposium include – Dr. MANJULA ANAGANI (Padmashree Awardee – Consultant obstetrician & Gynecologist Clinical Director & HOD, Care Hospital), Dr. RAMANA DANDAMUDI Pediatric Hematologist & Oncologist, Little Star Hospital, Dr. BALAMBA Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Shalini Hospital, Dr. PRAJNYA RANGANATH Add. Professor & HOD, Medical Genetics (NIMS), Dr. KRISHNA RSV Consultant Pediatrics, Ankura Hospital, Gachibowli, Dr. ISHA POLAVARAPU MD Immunohematology & Blood Transfusion Consultant, Yashoda Hospital, Dr. CHINMAYEE RATHA Fetal Medicine Specialist, A senior Gynaecologist from Mumbai, Dr. P. G. Natrajan along with Dr. SUMAN JAIN Chief Medical Research Officer & CEO, TSCS, Hyderabad

The initiative seeks to highlight the importance of early detection and screening methods to prevent the transmission and eradication of thalassemia. Thalassemia is a hereditary blood disorder that affects the production of haemoglobin, leading to severe anaemia and requiring lifelong medical care. By providing vital knowledge about the condition, the symposium aims to empower individuals and families, enabling them to make informed decisions and take necessary steps for a healthier future.

Talking about the Symposium, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President TSCS, Hyderabad, said “The main goal of this Symposium is to combat Thalassemia disease together. And how can we make it reach the masses. We hope everyone will join us in this great initiative to help us in making Thalassemia a free place. We also would like to thank the government of Telangana for supporting us in each and every step and helping the patients with AAROGYA SHREE card”.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. NABAT LAKHANI Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Founder- Marham.

For more details about the symposium and panel discussion: www.tscsindia.org

Date: 21ST July 2023

Time: 1.00 PM TO 3.30 PM

Venue: Hotel Marigold, Ameerpet RD, Hyderabad