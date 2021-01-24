VDalph laptop repair center is the need of the hour facility: Krishna Yedula, Gen Secretary, SCSC

Hyderabad: Vdalph’s state of the art repair center for Laptops, Desktops, Printers, Projectors, Monitors and CCTV inaugurated here in the city today at CTC, Parklane, Secunderabad.

Mr. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) formally inaugurated the same.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Yedula said, in current times, it is the most sought after the facility. The facility is high end and a highly advanced one. As far as corporate employees’ assets are concerned the companies take care of their repair even while working from home. But, in the case of the individual assets, this facility is most required. Today because of the pandemic each home has more than one laptop. I congratulate VDalph for setting it up at the right time and in the right place.

Govind Gupta, Nirmal Kumar Lalwani Founders were also seen on the occasion. It plans to expand to Pune, Bangalore, Raipur and Vijayawada very soon.

The Electronic hardware service industry so far is totally unorganised and unprofessional. And there is no transparency involved in the entire transaction.

The branded players extend services until their warranty of 11 months however no one knows where to go once the warranty period is over. Currently, there is a very limited extended warranty available from brand players for the systems. And most of them are time-consuming.

Now that the whole world is living in two different worlds–the physical and virtual, it is laptops and desktops that connect the world.

As more people work from home, lap-top repair services must go more organised. The twin cities have more than 30 lakh laptops and 10 lakh desktops.

Now with digitisation going around everywhere, more systems are being added. Hence, there is a need for a professional, trustworthy and transparent service. On spotting this business opportunity, Vdalph Tech embarked on setting up the state of the art laboratory and repair centre at the Parklane, the hub for computers and peripherals informed Pankaj Lalwani, Director of Shweta Computers in a press note issued here in the city today.

We will be a professional organisation for Repair of All non-warranty Laptops, Apple MacBook, iMac, All-in-one Desktops, Servers, Projector & data recovery related solutions, he said and added that the aim to provide economical Repair and Data recovery services in the least possible time.

Since the lockdown, it has repaired well over 8000 units. Some of its clientele include IT Companies, Police, Pharmaceuticals, Cinema halls, educational institutions and individuals. It has served more than 28000 customers so far.

Our sister concerns sold more than 30,000 units of laptops in the last six months. More and more units are being added. The professional repair service has become the need of the hour, he said.

Our Laboratory and repair centre being set up in a 1400sft area has state of the art machinery and ten expert technicians are well experienced in handling repairs of well-known laptop brands such as Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and Printer Brands such as HP, Canon, Brother and Ricoh, monitors of Samsung, Dell, HP, projectors of all brands. It is equipped to provide laptop chip level service. The team has a little over 15 years of experience in providing repair services. It has the capacity to handle 3000 units every month.

Among other services, it provides include an extended warranty for two years over and above the brand warranty, data recovery services for hard drives, memory cards, and pen drive, etc.

We have the most advanced tools and software solutions to offer our services to the informed Pankaj.

Vdalph Tech offers online booking and free pick up and drops service within the 20 km radius of Parklane. The centre will be formally inaugurated very soon.

As a lot of people are working from home which is basically from a makeshift office set up adds to its own woes. Liquid spilling, earthing, power problems, kids mishandling are some of the common problems noticed by people who are working from home. In some cases, it is the dead device, body damage, screen damage, and data corruption. Most of the software professionals though good in their work are not as well versed with the hardware. Help from their companies is not forthcoming due to covid. Besides IT employees, as more people from different walks of life such as people in the education sector, private organisations are also working remotely. There is no repair help from their organisations. They have to depend on private people or suitcase repairs.

We offer our clients the premium quality Laptop BGA Repair Service, Bios programming service. These are the most difficult repair services. We have solutions for all BGA repair. We have equipped the most advanced BGA rework systems and a staff of engineers and operators with in-depth knowledge and experience in the intricate process of BGA rework. We provide a wide variety of services including BGA component removal, replacement, and salvage; x-ray inspection, circuit pattern design changes at BGA sites, repair of lifted or missing BGA pads, and repair of solder mask at the BGA sites.

We also provide the best quality Laptop Motherboard Repair Service and Laptop Jack Repair Service.

We provide the most reliable, cost-effective, and fast service. The average lifespan of domestic Laptops is five years and desktops is 7years. We must respect and handle the device well.

Pankaj gave ten ways to know whether you need your Laptop repair

Laptop is total dead

Laptop power on however no display

The battery won’t charge

Laptop shuts down unexpectedly

Blue screen of death

Programs start or run slowly

Laptop becomes hot to the touch

Laptop’s fan is noisy

WiFi or Bluetooth connection issues

Keyboard becomes unresponsive

Display/screen is cracked or broken

Laptop attacked by virus or malware

Malware, viruses, the dreaded blue screen of death—these threats and more plague computer owners who know enough to use their devices, but not enough to be able to fix them when something goes wrong. A lot of people approach us after exploring their Google and YouTube knowledge.

Once they realised that it was not working they approached us. By then already a lot of damage is caused. You can’t become a doctor by watching YouTube, says Pankaj. The diagnosis is free, he adds.

We service our vehicles regularly. The human body is like a machine and needs a regular checkup, so does your laptop and desktop. It is advised that you should get your laptop serviced at least once a year so that with proper chemical cleaning and proper aid, your laptop is ready for use with reduced risks of sudden breakdowns.