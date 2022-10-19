Vicks’ 3 in 1 medicated throat lozenge is Samantha Prabhu’s go to solution for sore throat and blocked nose relief

Bengaluru, Oct 2022: India’s leading cold and flu brand Vicks, launched a new campaign film for its 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge featuring superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha is featuring in a campaign for Vicks for the second time, to showcase the benefits of the Vicks’ 3- in -1 medicated throat lozenge.

In the film, Samantha is seen camping in a forest, enjoying the tranquillity but is suddenly startled by a sound similar to a bear’s roar. Completely scared by this sound, she reaches out to her friend in the tent, only to realize that the sound is not of a bear, but of her friend who is suffering from a sore throat and blocked nose. Samantha then hands him the Vicks 3 in 1 medicated throat lozenge, bringing her friend fast relief by soothing his sore throat and clearing his blocked nose.

The film showcases the impact and effectiveness of Vick’s 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge in giving quick relief against sore throat and blocked nose. Vicks 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge contains a mix of ayurvedic healers – pudinas, amla, ginger, and mulethi which are powerful against a sore throat and a blocked nose. While most lozenges primarily focus on relieving sore throat, Vicks 3 in1 medicated lozenges give us double benefit by not only taking care of the sore throat but also helping clear blocked nose.

Speaking on the campaign, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said “My team and I often use Lozenges for fast relief. Hence, I instantly related to the campaign since like everyone else, even I go through bouts of sore throat and blocked nose which makes me sound very different on those days. Through this film, we are trying to convey that Vicks’ 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge is a pocket-friendly way to tackle this issue and I am glad I’m associating with Vicks for such a quirky campaign.” Sahil Sethi, Category Leader, Personal Healthcare, Procter and Gamble Indian Subcontinent, added, “We are very pleased to have Samantha as the face of Vicks Cough drops, a trusted solution for consumers seeking fast relief from sore throat, from India’s leading cold and flu brand Vicks. With a 3-in-1 medicated lozenge, we are now reaching out to a wider consumer base providing the added benefit of relieving sore throat as well as blocked nose. While ginger and amla help with relief from cough, the vaporized Menthol provides a cooling effect for blocked nose making it a go-to product for anyone suffering from sore throat and blocked nose”.

