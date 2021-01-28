Vikram Solar Commissions 140 MW Solar Project for NTPC

Chennai: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a comprehensive EPC solutions & rooftop solar provider, announced the completion of a 140 MW solar plant project commissioned for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Bilhaur, Kanpur, UP, spread across 700 acres. The 140 MW Solar project also includes a 33/132 KV switchyard. The expected energy yield of this project in Uttar Pradesh is 319 million units and is expected to power 1,45,662 houses per year.

On this occasion, Mr Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar said, “We at Vikram Solar, are proud to associate with NTPC for this prestigious project in its mission to support India’s transition towards green energy. With this project, we reiterate our commitment to providing innovative, superior quality and performance-based solutions to our customers to accelerate solar adoption in India. The completion of this project is a testament to the diligence and enthusiasm of our on-ground team who completed the project well ahead of the deadline despite multiple logistical challenges in 2020.”

Mr Venkat Muvvala, Head of EPC, Vikram Solar, added, “Despite several hurdles faced during execution of the project due to the pandemic, Vikram Solar successfully commissioned the plant for NTPC to achieve Commercial Operation well ahead of time. We appreciate NTPC for its excellent support and co-operation from all quarters, to reach this important milestone. NTPC is one of our largest clients with portfolio of commissioned and under construction projects totalling ~708 MW. Our continued association with an esteemed client like NTPC is a testament to our clients’ trust in our products and execution capabilities.”

The project has been developed by NTPC after winning a competitive bid from UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency). Vikram Solar Limited was subsequently awarded this project on turnkey basis for EPC. This is a landmark Project for both Vikram Solar and NTPC in Uttar Pradesh, it being the largest capacity solar Plant commissioned so far in the state.

About Vikram Solar: Vikram Solar Limited (formerly known as Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. With an international presence in 6 continents, the Company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story.

Vikram Solar’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The Company’s products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability and performance. As a fully forward- integrated Solar EPC solutions provider, Vikram Solar deploys world-class technology to design, install and commission solar projects worldwide.