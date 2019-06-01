Volkswagen joins the cricket bandwagon with the launch of its special CUP edition across the Polo, Ameo and Vento carlines

Volkswagen launches its 360-degree campaign
#GermanyCheersForIndia in support of the Cricketing season
→ The special CUP edition models will adorn stylish and sportier
new alloy wheels, seat covers, body graphics and more
→ The CUP edition models will be available across all Volkswagen
dealerships in India at an attractive price to the customers
Mumbai: Enthusiastically taking forward its campaign
‘#GermanyCheersForIndia’, Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker
today announced the launch of its special CUP edition across the
Polo, Ameo and Vento carlines.
The special CUP edition will reflect the fever of cricket by adorning
stylish new leatherette seat covers and chrome badge. Adding to its
sportiness will be alloy wheels and body graphics.
Speaking on the introduction of this special CUP edition, Mr.
Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “In India,
cricket is not merely a sport, but a religion. It is the equivalent of Soccer
in Germany. World over, for Volkswagen, sport has played an integral
part of our business. It not only brings in unity across the country but
also displays passion, inspiration and excitement.
Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition
that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power
and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer
and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season.”
Leatherette Seat Covers Chrome Badge
The Cup edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available
across all Volkswagen dealerships in India at an attractive price to the
customers.
Effective 1st January 2019 all Volkswagen carlines will have
warranty, RSA as below:
About Volkswagen:
Volkswagen, a leading carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the Up! to
the Touareg, in more than 150 countries worldwide. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo,
Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and all-new Passat in India.
4EVER CARE
From 01.01.2019
Standard Vehicle Warranty 4 year/ 100,000 km
Free Road Side Assistance
(RSA) 4 year
Free service 3 Free services (In 1 year or up to
15,000 km)