THE MAKING OF A NEW INDIA – Vision for India@2050 by Prof. P. B. Sharma

Reviewer: G.K. ARORA, Prof-Emeritus, earlier Principal, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (Delhi University) and a reputed economist.

Befitting the title of the book it’s Foreword is written by Dr V.K. Saraswat, a leading light in world of Science and Technology, currently Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India. The book is “dedicated to the Youth of the New Age and the Leaders of Conscience and contains appreciation from the brilliant minds of India, that include the Chairperson, AICTE Dr TG Sitharam and the Chairman of IIT Dhanbad Prof Prem Vrat. With 37 chapters divided into five sections, the compendium runs into 227 pages. The tone of the book is set in the Preface itself, which states: “As we chart this journey towards a $50 trillion economy for India@2050, the path is not merely about economic milestones but about redefining development itself” (P.9). The Epilogue summarizes the vision of the author and provides both a hope, as also raises concerns as the age of uncertainty has already descended around the globe

The book acknowledges India’s unique position, blending of its rich cultural and philosophical wisdom, and diversity of oneness with the dynamic energy and aspirations of its vast young population and the powerhouse of STEM talent that India is. It gives a clear vision by following a comprehensive, multifaceted policy framework by working on policy actions that promote a Green Approach, adopting sustainable development methods and green technologies, developing an inclusive growth and development model, and synthesizing technology and science to build an integrated and inclusive sustainable human development.

Prof Sharma starts with narrating India’s impressive march as one of the largest democracies of the world and recounts the impressive progress that it has made during the last 77 years, especially during the last 11 years of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s era of rapid track transformation and development. The great infrastructure push along with highly impressive growth of knowledge infrastructure, accelerated establishment of the new IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMS supports a grand vision of Viksit Bharat of our dreams. The book captures the lessons learnt from Covid-19, while highlighting India’s resurgence as a World leader in economic development. Prof Sharma, however, cautions that the nation’s tomorrow shall be judged not by their GDP growth alone but by their development that complies with the SDGs. The book makes a bold case for healthcare of tomorrow that redefines healthcare as wellbeing and wellness, building immunity and creating a disease free society. The author advocates for synergy of medical science and engineering on one hand and integration of Ayurveda and Allopathy on the other. India is sitting on the goldmine of opportunity to lead the world in sustainability and in new age healthcare systems (p.49, 163 &167). In the chapter on the Science for the New Age, the author invites the scientists of the world to discover the spiritual strength of science and work towards pathbreaking science and game-changing technology innovations to take the current national and global challenges head on (p. 43 & 151).

Professor Sharma devotes a lot of space to the education section, which is discussed in Section II. It deals with education for New India while highlighting teachers’ character and conscience, online education vs. e-Gurukuls, internalization at home and marketing India’s cost-effective higher education abroad rather than marketing India’s talent as at present (p.71 & 97). The author advocates for strengthening India’s skilling infrastructure, establishing skill towers and skill hubs in institutions of higher learning including the IITs and reputed universities in India. In the opinion of the author education alone has the power of national transformation, empowering youth with technology and character skills. Advocating that AI for India should be taken up as “Advantage India” to create both the industry ready as well as future ready workforce for the new world. The time to capitalize on demographic dividend for India is now and India cannot afford to miss this great opportunity of empowering its almost 50% population below 30 years of age.

The heart of the book lies in strengthening the pillars of sustainability with renewed emphasis on inclusiveness, green technologies, and E-mobility, while relooking into afresh the challenges of water and air pollution, urbanization, rural development, and universities’ roles in all these dimensions. In Section III, he strongly underlines, “true development requires going rural, as well, with scientific minds and technology innovations to foster rural clusters as engines of economic growth”, as increased mass production led by urbanization alone does not define progress and true development. (p.111).

Prof Sharma, though a hardcore Scientist, crosses over to an Interdisciplinary Professor and boldly enters the arena of social sciences and refreshes the most used concept of democracy, along with liberty and freedom from the perspective of digital empowerment and social media. In Section V, he beautifully describes this digital triangular nexus: “Democracy is not Freedom Infinite, it is Liberty at a cost, the cost of being accountable and responsible of what you say and what you do.” (P.179).

Prof Sharma strongly argues for creating a responsible citizenry with strong ethical standards. He calls for the use of technology to impact human behaviour as also to develop technologies conscience that have ethics and morality embedded in their computer code. (P.213).

The book waves together economic growth, technological advancements and geopolitical strategies and presents a forward looking prospectives and a roadmap for transforming India into a self-reliant progressive and inclusive superpower. A compelling blend of realism and aspiration, the Making of a New India – Vision for India@2050 is not just a book, it is call to action for policy makers, educators, entrepreneurs and the leader conscience to collectively build a developed, brighter, stronger and a more resilient India, the Bharat of our dreams.

The book “The Making of a New India: Vision for India@2050 is recently published by Jnanada Prakashan in association with the World Academy of Higher Education and Development (W-AHEAD).