WoodenStreet Enters in Bihar, Launches First Store in Patna

WoodenStreet, India’s leading E-Commerce Furniture Brand, announced the launch of its first experience store in Patna, Bihar. The company continues to reinforce its commitment in building a robust omnichannel presence in India. The Studio footprint of WoodenStreet covers 100+ experience stores across the country.

The new studio launched in the capital of Bihar is situated at a prime location at Kankarbagh Main Road, spanning across a carpet area of 3000 sq. ft. The new launch offers customers a first-hand experience, housing the best of the WoodenStreet catalog.

With its first store in Patna, the company also plans to open more stores in major cities of the state. The company plans to invest around INR 3-5cr for its expansion in Bihar.

The offline expansion is in line with the company’s motive to penetrate into niche markets and strengthen its omnichannel consumer engagement across India.

“Our aim is to allow more consumers to see, touch and experience our wide range,” said Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet.

“Expanding into Bihar is a special event for us, not only for entering a new state but also to the place where people are fond of quality and luxury products. With the launch of our experience store in Patna, we hope to be able to strengthen the network across Bihar and build a strong presence and relationship among our customers or anyone who knocks on our doors.”

WoodenStreet experience centers are more than a destination to shop home furniture and decor across India.

WoodenStreet is India’s leading online furniture brand, offering customers a diverse selection of over 30k+ Home furniture, furnishing and decor products with a consistently great shopping experience through its 100+ experience stores across India.

Founded in 2015, the company has raised $30 million in Series-B funding led by Westbridge capital in April this year.

Company, in October this year, also announced the investment of $20 million (around INR 200 Cr) to fuel its growth across the country. Following that, adding the investment will help generate over 3,000 job opportunities, including frontline workers.

