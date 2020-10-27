Aniket Dey, an ODM Public School student bags AIR 532 in JEE Advanced 2020

Aniket Dey hails from Balasore, Odisha, and has been a bright student since childhood. His hard work paid off as he bagged AIR 532 position in IIT JEE Advanced 2020 competitive examination and also scored 98 per cent marks in Class 12 exams. This year over 1,50,838 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 examination out of which 43,204 candidates have qualified the examination.

ODM Public School is quite thrilled to see the performance of its students. 22 students from ODM Public School have cleared JEE Advanced exam and will directly take admission in various Indian Institute Of Technology (IITs).

Aniket Dey on securing an AIR 532 position jubilantly shared a few words, “My School ODM Public School provided me with the atmosphere to dream big and achieve it. I was counselled from time to time and everyone supported me as well as inspired me for the dream which anyone would like to have.”

Swoyan Satyendu, COO, ODM Educational Group said, “ODM Public School has again proved its excellence in JEE Advance 2020. At ODM, We believe in changing our tomorrow. Breaking all previous records, a lucrative number of 22 students of ODM Public School have made it up to an enviable and admirable success in JEE advance in the recently published result by IIT, Delhi & Joint Admission Board (JAB). Aniket Dey outperformed securing an AIR 532, followed by many who did equally well.”

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman and Principal of ODM Public School has congratulated all the successful students, their parents and teachers concerned for this unprecedented glory and victory.