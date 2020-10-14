Compufest- 2020

With the current transforming times driving a paradigm shift to a digital platform, what stays the course is the will of the educational sectors to equip the students with the skills to prepare them for a dynamic life ahead. Keeping up this spirit and continuing with its 15 years old legacy, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, commemorated the virtual edition of its annual Techno-Cultural Fest- ‘Compufest’ on 12&13 October 2020. Honourable Mr. Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director- Atal Innovation Mission (Govt. of India) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Other luminaries present were the Chairman Shri Shishir Jaipuria, Principal cum Director Ms. Manju Rana, Vice Principal Ms. V.Suprabha, Head Mistress Ms. Sonal Srivastava and Ms. Indu Kohli. The two-day extravaganza witnessed the enthusiastic participation of many schools across Delhi-NCR.

The inaugural ceremony on 12th October commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest. After the melodious notes of the welcome song the Principal cum Director welcomed the dignitaries present on the occasion and congratulated the Cyber Crew team of Jaipuria for its extraordinary efforts to coordinate such a mega event in extraordinary times. She also applauded the participating schools for their gusto to take on the challenges. The Chairman Shri Shishir Jaipuria in his speech talked about the relentless efforts of the school in keeping pace with the digitally revolutionized society, letting the quality education reach out to the children at home even amidst the threat of this pandemic and creating platforms for students to unveil their talents. The esteemed Chief Guest in his address underscored the importance of innovation, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration in the holistic development of the students and how events like ‘Compufest’ play a pivotal role in it.

The event was aimed at enhancing the technological and literary skills of the students and was replete with myriad activities. If on one hand events like Illustro-Quill, Explore Spark, DeZine, Code Dcode, CinemaScope, Decode-X, Virtual Warriors, Sherlocked, allowed students to make the most of their knowledge about tools like Adobe Spark, Auto Draw, Python, Minecraft, Photoshop, Toonastic, on the other hand, events like Turn Coat (Debate) and Let’s Talk (Radio Jockey) unveiled their speaking skills and expertise to critically analyse the situations.

The ecstatic journey came to an end with the Closing Ceremony on 13th October. With the exuberance disseminated by the rolling slides of ‘Making of Compufest’, virtual certificates were given to the participants for their zealous participation. The school stood tall as it was announced as the overall winner of this gala event. President –Cyber Crew proposed the vote of thanks to the school for providing pedestals like Compufest for helping the students realize their own potential with a special mention of the IT Dept. which worked dedicatedly and committedly to leave no stone unturned for the flawless execution of the event. He congratulated the earnest endeavours of all the members of Cyber Crew in turning this event into a great success. The virtual edition of Compufest more than being a jamboree of technology and culture would be cherished for never say die attitude of the students in these adverse times.