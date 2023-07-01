IIM Sambalpur Confers 322 MBA Graduates of 6th & 7th batch at an Annual Convocation

~ 322 students graduate from the two batches ~

His Excellency, Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sukanyya Misra, MD at JP Morgan Chase Ltd, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya – Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur & Chairman, Salesforce India and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur

1st July 2023. Mumbai, India :

IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions in the country, is proud to announce the hosting of its 6th and 7th Annual Convocation Ceremony. Another academic year has been successfully concluded with the 6th (2020-22) and 7th (2021-23) Annual Convocation.

In the presence of His Excellency, Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sukanyya Misra, MD at JP Morgan Chase Ltd, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya – Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur & Chairman, Salesforce India and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur; the convocation was a true celebration, attended by our respected faculty, dedicated staff, enthusiastic students, enthusiastic media journalists and distinguished guests from the Government of India and the Government of Odisha.

While congratulating the graduating students, his Excellency, Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha said, “ The awakening of position, this word is similarly also called, so this is also unreal. So in the awakening state and in the green light, both the things appear to be unreal. The managing director and the manager, you have to manage. So this is the way, this unreality should be transformed into a reality. And that is why, when we thirst, we dream less sleep. When you sleep, you think that you have enjoyed, that is, you enjoyed and you are happy, then it is celebration. Who gets the joy? For that it is self -restraint. That is the love which unjoins you. Therefore as far as the managing of the things is concerned, in my observation, you note, in my observation, you should note, in the observation of the sages, sages and the sages of the world, of the scientists and the philosophers of the world, the simple management is nothing else other than love itself. Love is the essence that dissolves all matter and even mind and consciousness. Marriage and worldly responsibilities are opportunities to manage love. Material wealth pales in comparison to the vastness of love. Love is beyond complaints, competition and contradictions. It is a symbol of simplicity, humility, inspiration and generosity. Attention and exchange are needed to cultivate love’s power in our minds.”

Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya – Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur & Chairman, Salesforce India said, “Today, as we stand at the precipice of a world increasingly shaped by innovation and technology, it is your responsibility as graduates of IIM Sambalpur to not just thrive in the new era, but to be its architects also. The sum of human progress has always been a story of resilience, adaptability, and creativity. As you embark on your journey, remember this: Excellence is not a singular act but a habit, the gradual result of always striving to do better. Be the change you wish to see in this world, leave no room for mediocrity, and above all, always strive to make a positive impact. The future is in your hands. Embrace it with open hearts and minds.”

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “As a latest and modern generation IIM that excels in three core areas: teaching, research and incubation. It stands out among other IIMs by setting a praiseworthy standard of gender diversity, a trend which has been carried forward by IIM Sambalpur. This year, IIM Sambalpur has achieved a remarkable 100 percent placements, with the highest package INR 64.61 lakh per annum (domestic) and INR 64.15 lakh per annum (international). This extraordinary achievement shows an astonishing growth of 146.7% over the previous year. In addition, there has been a promising growth of 26% in average salary and 29% in average salary, which reinforces the institute’s commitment to provide rich career opportunities for its graduates. ”