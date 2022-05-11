IISc and TalentSprint forge ahead in their partnership to create a talent pool of 5G-ready professionals

Programme Eligibility: Science and Engineering Graduates with min. 2 years of working experience

Programme Director: Prof. Chandra R. Murthy

Certifying Authority: Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Duration and Format: 9 Months or 6 months | Instructor-Led | Includes campus visit

Cohort start date: August 2022

Link to Apply: https://iisc.talentsprint.com/5g/

Hyderabad, 11th May 2022: TalentSprint, a global edtech company and India’s market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have cemented their long-standing partnership, coming together to create an expert pool of 5G-ready professionals. The requirement for a hyper-connected world calls for exploiting the advances in wireless technology, namely, 5G New Radio. This will open up a new world of connectivity and enable a slew of high data rate and low latency communications that are crucial to bringing AI and augmented reality applications to life, advancing the Internet of Things, and fueling personal communications. Needless to say, 5G will create path-breaking opportunities in digitizing the world of communications.

To meet the burgeoning demand of such professionals, a specially curated PG Level Advanced Certification Programme will be offered jointly by TalentSprint and IISc Bangalore, a leading university in advanced education and research in the field of sciences and engineering. The programme aims to help tech professionals be at the forefront of the evolving 5G in hyper-connected communication space and myriad of other applications across various industries. A credible research report also suggests that 2022 will be the definitive year for 5G.

According to Prof. Chandra R. Murthy, Department of Electrical Communication Engineering at IISc Bangalore, “With the advent of 5G technologies, the requirement for guaranteed high-speed data transfer will be critical for seamless operations. Other key features of 5G such as RAN disaggregation, cloudification, network slicing, etc. will revolutionize communications, the Internet of Things and applications of AI. Understanding the way these features are brought into the standard is key to finding ways to exploit their full potential. Furthermore, with the availability of open-source software stacks, 5G becomes largely a software-based solution, which India is well-positioned to enter into in a big way. This programme will cover the practical, theoretical, and technological aspects of 5G Communication Systems and will be a game changer for the future career prospects. 5G provides greater capacity, improved reliability, and wider geographical coverage, at higher data speeds and the country needs to be ready with talent for building products and services around it.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “We have always been pioneers in offering futuristic deep-tech programs. Our confidence to create talent for the future comes from the success that cohort after cohort has had in terms of applying their learnings in their careers. Our focus has been on creating talent for the jobs of the future. In India, we are at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Hence, we decided to take the lead in talent creation for a 5G ecosystem. We are delighted to announce yet another forward-looking programme with IISc. This programme has been specifically designed to build a solid foundation of 5G communications for evaluation, use and implementation, for working professionals.”

The PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud is designed for working professionals with engineering or related degrees and a minimum of 2 years of experience. The format is divided into two programs, one spans over a 9-month Executive Programme with Advanced Certification in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud, the other is a 6-month Executive programme with Advanced Certification in 5G Technologies followed by campus visit to IISc Bangalore, Live interactive sessions by IISc faculty and industry experts. The executive-friendly programme will ensure that the participants become early adopters in implementing 5G applications and build a strong career in a 5G powered world. The Programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts led by Professor Chandra R. Murthy. The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai. To apply, applicants can visit the programme page https://iisc.talentsprint.com/5g/

ABOUT TALENTSPRINT: Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of NSE group and a global edtech company that brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital learning platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. For more information, visit www.talentsprint.com

About IISc: Established in 1909, IISc is India’s leading university (NIRF Number 1 rank) in advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering. From its beginnings, IISc has laid equal emphasis on fundamental investigations and the solution of practical problems in such a setting. IISc’s reputation and pre-eminence ensures that it attracts the best of young faculty members and students from across the world. IISc aims to be among the world’s foremost academic institutions through the pursuit of excellence in research and promotion of innovation by offering world-class education to train future leaders in science and technology and by applying science and technology breakthroughs for India’s wealth creation and social welfare. https://www.iisc.ac.in/