Manipal Academy of Higher Education to unveil Professional Boxing Event

Bengaluru, February 17th, 2022: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be organising a first of its kind professional boxing event, further to the visit of Mr Neeraj Goyat, one of India’s prominent professional boxers. The event is likely to be scheduled in the month of April 2022 which will witness participation from leading International and National Boxers.

x

Neeraj Goyat won the title of “India’s most promising boxer” in 2008 and was the first Indian boxer to have made it to WBC World Rankings. He proposed to hold a Mega Professional Boxing Show along with MAHE.

Mr Goyat visited Manipal Academy of Higher Education and was excited to see the sports facilities at MAHE and Marena Sports Complex. He also engaged with the students and explained how sports can be a source of motivation and give them the strength to overcome problems they may encounter in their student life.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Neeraj Goyat said "I am extremely pleased and excited to have visited MAHE and see the wonderful sporting facilities provided by the institute. Educational institutes that place importance on sports along with academics are much needed for the youth of our country. I attribute my achievements and success to India's Professional Boxing. Boxing has taught me discipline, planning, execution skills and overall mental and physical toughness. These are all qualities every individual needs in life, especially students. Sports can inculcate the importance of a healthy lifestyle in the youth" Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE said "We are very excited to play hosts to Mr Neeraj Goyat, an extremely dedicated and passionate boxer who has made the entire nation proud with his achievements. MAHE as an Institute of Eminence has always promoted sports along with academics. Being physically fit and active is highly important for students. Participation in sports will help them develop both physical and mental fitness. MAHE has a state-of-the-art sports complex MARENA for its students. The Boxing Ring Forum which started in 2018 is being used by students from WGSHA, MIT and DOC of MAHE. One of our students from the DOC was a boxing champion and has also won State Rajyotsava Award in Boxing" Lt.Gen. Dr.MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, "Sports can have a huge impact on the personality of an individual, that is why we always encourage our students to proactively engage in sporting activities. Our students have the potential to become athletes at not only the National but also at the International level. At Manipal Academy of Higher Education, aspiring athletes will be given all the facilities to enhance their sporting abilities. It is essential that they give importance to both academics and extra-curricular activities for overall development. We at MAHE believe that physical and mental fitness should go hand in hand. MAHE has a large multi-storeyed indoor stadium- MARENA, multiple sports grounds and other state-of-the-art sports facilities, along with well-qualified trainers to keep pupils fit and active. We hope to see many of our students performing in the national or international sports arena in the coming years. Dr Narayan Sabhahit, Registrar, MAHE said "MAHE has always strived to develop a sporting culture across all our institutes. We thank Mr Neeraj for visiting us and motivating our students. The professional boxing event organised by MAHE will encourage the students and inspire them to consider taking up boxing as a professional career in sports "

The convenor of the event was Mr S.P. Kar, Director- PR, Media & Social Media Cell MAHE along with Dr. Vinod Nayak, Secretary, Sports Council, Dr. Shobha Erappa, Joint Secretary, Sports Council – MAHE.

During the event, Dr PLNG Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor- Medical & Dental Science MAHE, Cdr (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, MIT-MAHE, Prof Balakrishna Rao, Director IT & Digital, Col Paraksh Chandra, Director, General Services, Dr. Geetha Maiya, Director, Student Affairs, Mr Vittaldas Bhat, Director, Purchase, were present along with other MAHE officials.