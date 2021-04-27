Marquee Equity world’s largest investor access platform introduces Fellowship Programme for Finance Students

Marquee Equity- a Saas fundraising platform, founded in 2016 is one of the largest investor access platforms in the world has introduced an Investment Banking fellowship programme for students pursuing finance studies who are interested in making a career in Finance & Investment Banking.

With an international clientele of over 750 clients, Marquee Equity has carved a niche for itself in the fundraising space, and now is extending an opportunity to the aspiring students to learn the mechanism of the industry. The primary objective of this Fellowship programme is to provide an opportunity to the learners to strengthen their analytical skills on an ongoing basis and to promote the research work done by the students on Marquee Equity’s global network of startups, investment firms and media.

The minimum 1-year programme can be continued alongside other internship or employment opportunities and has multiple benefits, such as building a strong network of entrepreneurs and investment firms, creating a body of work that will be read by international industry leaders, and an exceptional learning environment along with an assured stipend.

To apply for this fellowship programme one has to be a 1st or 2nd-year learner of a commerce/finance course, an interest in the startup funding ecosystem, and the ability to learn and analyze funding transactions and present thoughts coherently.

Ash Narain, CEO and co-founder of Marquee Equity quoted, “We take a lot of pride in introducing this fellowship programme. Being a global platform, Marquee has most of its clients from the US, Western Europe, South East Asia and the UAE, we hope that this programme will open the gates of international exposure for aspiring students thus, providing a first-hand learning of the industry”.

The programme will be mentored by the industry’s top-notch ex-Investment bankers and financial analysts with vast working experience from companies like EY, Grant Thorton, Pathfinders etc. thus providing a thorough understanding of the insights of the industry and fundraising.

To apply for the programme, you can visit: https://www.marquee-equity.com/