Music Maestro Sheykhar Ravjiani Mentors GIIS Students

Renowned Musician Sheykhar Ravjiani Visited Students at Global Indian International School’s Noida Campus as Part of the Leadership Lecture Series Initiative

Renowned Indian music composer, singer, and mentor, Sheykhar Ravjiani, visited the Global Indian International School’s (GIIS) Noida campus as part of the Leadership Lecture Series – an initiative that brings about meaningful interaction between industry leaders and students for overall student development.

The GIIS schools’ Leadership Lecture Series has become a noteworthy platform for inspiring creativity, passion, and direction among students. The series offers a unique opportunity for students to meet people of remarkable calibre and skills from different industries and learn from their journey of hard work and success. The primary objective is to provide insights into the process and requirements for becoming a global leader.

The Global Schools Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music, a collaboration between India’s leading composer Sheykhar Ravjiani and the Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation, is a first-of-its-kind association between a global education institution and an Indian musician. The programme provides mentorship to talented students among a pool of 35,000 using the school’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and futuristic technology.

Sheykhar delivered an inspiring speech on leadership, success, and motivation. The students were captivated and left with much to ponder as he directly engaged in a conversation during his speech. A panel discussion by students followed, showcasing their talent and passion, and an open discussion allowed the audience to participate and learn. The talent show was a treat for the senses, with students showcasing their creativity. Two students, Olivia Baugh, a class 8th student and Aryamann Chhabra, a class 6th student were selected by Sheykhar on the spot from the talent show to be a part of the Global Schools Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheykhar Ravjiani said, “Music has the power to connect people, heal hearts, and inspire minds. It is always an honour to mentor and engage with budding young singers. As a musician, it’s a privilege to create something that can have such a profound impact on people’s lives. I feel content when I see how committed, enthusiastic, and hard-working students are, and I am grateful for the opportunity to mentor them on their journey to becoming exceptional singers.”

Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School, India, expressed his delight at having Sheykhar Ravjiani for the Leadership Lecture Series initiative by GIIS Noida. He said, “GIIS’ 9 Gems pedagogy focuses not only on academics but also on excelling in co-curricular activities, and mentors like Sheykhar help our students achieve excellence. Lectures from experts give them the much-needed guidance and exposure required to excel in their chosen interests.”