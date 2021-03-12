SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh launches MBA in Data Science with specialization in Business Analytics

In the presence of delegates and esteemed guest speakers, SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh is unveiling MBA in Data Science with a specialization in Business Analytics on March 15, 2021, at 9:30 AM. The maestros in the industry such as Sarita Digumarti, Co-Founder and COO, Jigsaw Academy, Dr. Randhir Mishra, Digital Learning Design Expert & Professional Performance Coach, Digital Transformation Evangelist, and Gaurav Baidyasen, Vice- President and Head, Data Science, SRM Group, will be gracing the inauguration with their presence. Leveraging on their vast industrial experience spanning across decades, the experts will share insights pertaining to the industry, market, and businesses to assist the audience in comprehending the significance of Data Analysis in the modern business operations, strategy building, and designing impactful marketing initiatives.

The intensive course – MBA in Data Science with specialization in Business Analytics involves innovative learning techniques including case-based learning, experiential learning, supplementary learning, industry learning, and one-on-one mentorship-based learning. It is a 2-year full-time classroom programme that provides a unique offering for business professionals by blending Business Management with Analytical Skills. This programme intends to give a holistic understanding of the domain along with enhancing cross-functional management skills amongst learners.

For efficient decision making, industries are employing the emerging discipline of Data Analytics. Unleashing the power of Data Science, Predictive Modeling, and Business Analytics, businesses thrive in the modern world by achieving an edge over their peers. A Data Analyst’s prominent role is to uncover the patterns from data and develop various statistical models to predict future trends. The MBA programme offered by SRM University-AP is designed by industry experts, aligned to industrial needs, and is delivered by the best of industry practitioners as well as faculty from IITs and top-notch institutions across the globe. The internship embedded in the programme will enable the students to gain valuable work experience, develop a network, and assess specific techniques learned in the classroom.