Colors Tamil launches an enthralling new non-fiction game show Pottikku Potti: R U Ready

National, 31st March: Changing the landscape of reality game shows in South India, Colors Tamil, the fastest-growing GEC in Tamil Nadu, gears up for the grand premiere of its brand new reality game show Pottikku Potti: R U Ready?? The fun game show will premiere on April 3rd, Sunday, at 7 PM and then from 9th April every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Colors Tamil.

As the famous saying goes, Fortune Favours the Bold, this exciting league format will pit prominent Colors, Tamil artists, against each other amidst several challenges. The show features charming TV anchor, commentator Bhavana Balakrishnan as the host for this show. She has earlier been the host for another popular show Dance Versus Dance Season 2 aired on Colors Tamil. Popular choreographer Baba Bhaskar will play the role of Super Audience whose vote coupled with the audience’s votes will be added to the tally which will determine the last team standing.

The show is centered around a task mechanism with artistes like Actor Kushboo Sundar, Actor Reshma Muralidharan, Actor Madan, Actor Darshini, among many others from the channel’s popular shows split into 2 groups – Group A (Sillunu Oru Kadhal, Abhi Tailor, Valli Thirumanam, and Idhayathai Thirudathey and Group B (Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai, Amman 3, Namma Madurai Sisters, and Meera). The teams will have to pull the lever of the machine four times which suggests a task at the end of each spin. The players will then have to execute the command which includes dance performances, songs, quizzes or other fun activities.

The game concludes when each team completes its set of tasks. The one with the highest score will be declared the winner over the course of the show. Every episode will celebrate the spirit of togetherness and will promise lighthearted banter, perky anecdotes.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new non-fiction reality game show, Pottikku Potti: R U Ready??. With this show, we strive to celebrate the diversity of our channel by bringing all of Colors Tamil Artistes under one roof. All our previous flagship non-fiction shows, like Dance vs Dance season 2, have been phenomenal successes and we are certain that Pottikku Potti will also scale new heights in the non-fiction space. Besides, with this show, we aim to keep our promise of delivering entertainment to our audiences in the form of quality programs.”

Adding to this, popular choreographer Baba Bhaskar, said, ” I am ecstatic to be a part of this show and am equally excited to be associated with Colors Tamil for the first time. I have always been a fun-loving person and will continue to maintain the same aura with Pottiku Potti as well. All the artists here are incredibly talented and I am looking forward to seeing how the game progresses in the coming episodes.”

In addition, Anchor Bhavana Balakrishnan said, “ I am glad to be associating with Colors Tamil for the second time since Dance vs Dance season 2. I am sure this fun-filled game show will be all the more exciting in the game show space than any other variety show ever seen.“

Don’t forget to tune in to Colors Tamil to witness the dazzling grand launch of Pottiku Potti: R U Ready?? on April 3rd, Sunday, at 7PM and from April 9th, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to see them at their convenience.