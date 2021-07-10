Music and Bollywood industry celebs attend Akash Goyal’s BdayBash…

New Delhi: On Entrepreneur and artist Akash Goyal’s 39th birthday, his close friends from Bollywood and Music Industry, fans, and family made sure that the actor had a great day.

Dharmendra (Dharam ji), B Praak, Singer and Actor Dilbagh Singh, Ashok Masti, Actor Shiva Kumar, Singer Shibani Kashyap, musical artists Bhupinder Chawla, Jonny Sufi, SuchaYaar, Haryanvi Singer MD had sent heartfelt wishes on Akash Goyal’s birthday.

Akash Goyal is known for throwing lavish parties. He yet again celebrated his birthday with great pomp and show at OranaAurnam, New Delhi. Eminent personalities from Bollywood and music industry attended the party of Akash Goyal who is an Entrepreneur, Indian artist well versed as a singer, songwriter and composer.

Actor, Artists and singing sensations from Bollywood and Punjabi industry – Actor Shiva Kumar, DJ and music producer Sumit Sethi, Punjabi singer and actor Dilbagh Singh, MD Desi Rockstar, Artist Jitesh Chawla JC, Singer KaptanLaadi, Singer Shibani Kashyap, Musical duo Malhotra Sisters among others were present at the party.

On the occasion, Akash Goyal took the opportunity to launch his new event management company named D7 events.

Moreover, Akash Goyal has recently released his debut songs named Wisky Trap, Moody Night, Trippy Delight, Urban Trap and Music Video Haryana vale Ladke which are streaming on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music and Jio Saavan.