Veteran lyricist & music composer, Sri Ushakant’s 85th birthday celebrated

Hyderabad: Mahati Music Academy, presented a unique music program – Naadatanumanisam, a composition of medical melodies to heal disease, on Sunday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Raaga based Series – 1, was designed and presented by Dr. J. Sreekanth, on the eve of the 85th birthday celebrations of Sri Ushakant, a veteran lyricist, singer and music composer. The program was graced by Ms. Sangita Reddy, Jt Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group; Sri C. Srini Raju, Founder, Chairman of i labs Capital Ltd., Sri Kalaga Krishna Mohan, Veteran Lyricist & music Composer, AIR; and several music enthusiasts.

Using music as a therapy to heal diseases has been practiced over many centuries now. Music delivered in a calibrated dosage has been found to evoke neural response and reset the imbalance created by the disease process at different energy centers of the body.

The evening titled “NAADATANUMANISAM”, is a research project stressing the importance of music as a part of healing methodology. The initial launch of this project was done a few years ago in the presence of luminaries like Dr.K.Viswanath, Dr.Varaprasad Reddy with blessings from Former-President of India-Late APJ Abdul Kalam. Subsequently, this concept is being propagated at various platforms both national and international levels by Dr. J. Sreekanth, Senior Consultant Physician and Musician himself besides being the secretary of the Academy. “NAADATANUMANISM” actually is his brainchild given to shape by his illustrious father Sri Ushakant.

In today’s event, one of the facets of this work named “Raaga Series 1” was presented wherein popular Raagas/ Scales were selected and compositions of Sri Ushakant, popular film numbers, and Kritis in the same raaga/scale were sung by Dr.Sreekanth, Smt.Sreenidhi Venkatesh, a noted Tollywood singer and child prodigy, Smt.Radhika Lakshman and Master Sreenigam. The orchestral support has noted personalities like AR. Neeraj Kumar on Guitar, Dr. Ramachandra Murthy on Flute, Sri Guru Prasad on Keyboard and others who by themselves have accomplished artists in their own fields. Dr. Sreekanth as a music therapist shared his experiences of using those raagas/scales in specific health-related issues. The program had an additional visual appeal by Dr. Suseela Sreekanth, a Senior Fetal Medicine Consultant and a noted Kuchipudi dance exponent, performing for a few of the items.