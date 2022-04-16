Arjun Kapoor shares his fitness journey in this new video by Scitron

Date: 16th April 2022: Arjun Kapoor has undergone a massive transformation, and the results are real. In this video by the brand, Scitron, Arjun talks about his journey and how he left chocolates – which he dearly loved.

Scitron is a Sports Nutrition brand that focuses on providing researched-backed and result-oriented nutrition supplements to its users. Arjun has been on a fitness journey and has been able to gain an amazing physique along with increased strength and stamina.

With the increased activity in our lives daily, consumption of the right amount of nutrition has become a must. The video aims at conveying how your nutrition can be tasty and how the consumption of a scoop of Scitron Advance Whey gives an immense boost of energy to Arjun.

Arjun said about his fitness journey,” Since I was a kid, chocolate has been my weakness. But too much chocolate is not good for your health. As a result, I started searching for a way to fulfill my chocolate cravings and found the perfect substitute – Scitron Advance Whey. It has been perfect for my daily fitness. So just like me, instead of killing your chocolate cravings, Scitron Advance Whey #TryKar

Keeping the rich taste in mind, this creative idea was decided after a lot of deliberations. Scitron has been able to bring in a product which not only has excellent results but is also extremely tempting because of the Milk Chocolate flavor.