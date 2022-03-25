Infiniti Mall – Malad (A Division of K Raheja Realty) organizes Diabetes Camp in collaboration with Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation

~An initiative to spread awareness and detect cases which go unnoticed~

India has been labeled the “Diabetes Capital of the World” due to the rapid increase in the number of diabetics in the country. To spread awareness and diagnose diabetes cases among people, Infiniti Mall, Malad (A Division of K Raheja Realty) is organizing a Diabetes Camp in collaboration with Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation on 26th March 2022.

A counter will be set up for patrons to get their blood glucose levels checked for free, and free prizes will be given to those who register.

Model & Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja will share her experiences and thoughts on managing diabetes herself and their loved ones. Many fun activities & contests are lined up for the day like Live Zumba sessions, Singing, Dancing, Pop Quiz & Poetry Performances by diabetic kids & adults.

When: 26th March 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Infiniti Mall

New Link Rd, Malad West,

Mumbai- 400064