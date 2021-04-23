Misters launched Daily Josh with Tesnor(TM) to boost testosterone levels

New Delhi, 23nd April 2021: Misters, one of India’s premier men’s sexual wellness brands, announced the launch of Misters Daily Josh, with Tesnor(TM) a herbal formulation that has been clinically tested to boost free testosterone levels. Misters Daily Josh is available on Misters.in Website.

As a brand focused on men’s sexual wellness the addition of a product that boosts testosterone is a natural progression. One unique feature of this product is that it is rooted in scientific research. The company’s range so far has been based on Ayurvedic formulations, with products like Shilajit Pro, Perform, and Bold.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Suhas Misra, co-founder, and CEO of Misters.in said, “While Ayurvedic formulations are based on provenance, and we work hard on bringing a scientific sensibility to those products with concepts like therapeutic windows and synergies, Daily Josh is a disruptive product because it contains Tesnor(TM) has been clinically tested for the use case. In a lot of ways, it is sort of the quest for the holy grail in the category, because on the one end are allopathic options such as sildenafil citrate or tadalafil that have high efficacy but their side effects need to be understood well, and on the other there are relatively low side effects options such as Shilajit or Ashwagandha formulations, but those take time to work, and specific scientific research is limited. Tesnor(TM) is of herbal origin and has strong science behind it, and so breaks that trade-off. So, we are very excited to be the first to bring this to the Indian market.”

Misters is seeking to start a conversation around male aging, which has not been a discussed topic, even relative to female aging. A lot of this conversation is based around the findings—in various studies—of the aging male symptoms (AMS) questionnaire, and clinical studies that establish a steady drop in testosterone as men age. While the drop itself may not lead to any problems for some men, there is often an implication not just in terms of the drop in sexual desire or sexual function, but also an increase in anxiety, irritability, sleep issues, joint pains, and aches. The drop in testosterone also often leads to a reduction in strength. Given this wide gamut of issues, the company hopes to bring male aging to the mainstream, so that men can make better sense of the changes they are going through.