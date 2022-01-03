New Hope Healthcare Institute Kicks Off an Open House for the Knoxville Community to Raise Awareness Around Addiction and Mental Health Issues

In 2020, there were 350 drug overdose deaths in Knox County, TN alone. Rehab centers like New Hope Healthcare Institute use outpatient addiction & mental health treatment to help people recover from addiction and mental health disorders.

New Hope’s Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) provides a structured therapeutic environment scheduled to meet multiple times a week for several hours. The program typically runs for a number of weeks. It is an excellent treatment option for people dealing with a multitude of situations, including those recovering from mental illness.

“Our hope is that this event will raise awareness and reduce the stigma around those requiring help for substance use disorders and mental health conditions. New Hope’s open house is a means to offer support to the greater Knoxville community.” – Jen Ramsden CMO