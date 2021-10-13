On the occasion of World Sight Day, Bry-Air pays tribute to Padma Shri Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa

13 October, Wednesday: Bry-Air (Asia), a flagship company of Pahwa Group pays a tribute to Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa on the occasion of World Sight Day. Dr. Pahwa, in his lifetime, conducted over half a million surgeries and had worked tirelessly in the Field of Vision. Dr. Pahwa helped innumerable people gain their eyesight. He was an eminent eye surgeon known for his charitable work for the underprivileged in the field of vision, more so, for cataract surgery. He created a record by conducting 750 operations in a single day which made him the world’s greatest eye operator and won for him epithets such as Netra-Dev (God of the eyes). He has been honoured with many awards viz. the Padma Shri (1954), the title of Rai Bahadur (1921), Kesari Hind- Gold Medal (1924), Kesari Hind- Silver Medal (1912) etc. for his services to the society.

Bry-Air is carrying the legacy forward through the “Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa – Vision Outreach Program” wherein eye camps are organised and medicines, spectacles and Cataract surgery are all provided free of cost post consultation and check-ups. Over the years, the company has organised 99 charitable eye camps so far in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR.

Speaking on the occasion Anandita Pahwa, Head – CSR Initiatives, Pahwa Group said, “It is our pleasure to serve the underdeveloped areas in the country like Dr. Pahwa did in his journey. We aim to spread health awareness and enrich lives through our CSR initiatives.”

The core objective of the company is to reach out to the direct beneficiaries through the CSR initiatives and mainly focusing on Vision (Eye Care), Education, Environment and Sustainability of the community. Bry-Air in association with their NGO partners has touched over 56,000 lives, directly in the past decade.

About Bry-Air:

Bry-Air, the leader in dehumidification…worldwide, is a global solution provider for dehumidification, gas phase filtration, plastics drying, high-temperature waste heat recovery, dry rooms critical for lithium battery production and adsorption chillers, with subsidiaries in China, Malaysia, Brazil, Nigeria and Switzerland, and an associate plant in the USA.

About Pahwa Group:

The Pahwa Group is the fastest-growing Adsorption Technology group in the world today.

The Group employs a strong team of over 1500+ persons in 6 continents and has 13 manufacturing units. The Group has filed 132 patents applications worldwide on 13 new technologies, since 2007, out of which 58 patent granted/ already allowed for energy smart technologies and has set up 9 state-of-the-art test labs to give the cutting edge to our R&D and product offerings.

Bry-Air and DRI (Desiccant Rotors International) are the two flagship companies of the Pahwa Group.