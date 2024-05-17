Her Story becomes ANEKA with a Bold Global Launch

17th May 2024,Mumbai, India: Luxury Maison Her Story is now seen in a new dimension. The brand moves into a global expansion in Paris and America, while also launching new collections based on universal modern values, along with soon-to-be-launched high jewellery and collections for men. In this journey, the Maison actively engages in sustainability and environmental objectives. For all these reasons, it is now known as ANEKA.

ANEKA, Kala Ghoda Flagship Boutique, Mumbai

Derived in part from the Sanskrit words anek (many) and ek (one), ANEKA is a confluence of the unique individual in a modern, diverse world. The name symbolises values like strength, grace, vibrancy, power, harmony and love across many languages and cultures – allowing the Maison to embrace a global identity while staying true to its roots. ANEKA represents a desire to create meaning and a sense of belonging, for everyone. “It is no longer just about ‘her’ story,” says ANEKA Chairman and Paris-based luxury industry veteran, Philippe Nobile. “ANEKA poses a very modern question – What is the position of an individual within the collective? Representing only the collective doesn’t make sense, and putting the individual far above the collective doesn’t resonate with our values either. So, for me, ANEKA is a super philosophical name.”

ANEKA continues its presence in Mumbai at the city’s premier art district, Kala Ghoda. It is also now available at Le Printemps Haussmann, Paris – one of the world’s leading luxury retail galleries, soon followed by an entry into America and another one-of-a-kind flagship boutique in India.

CEO Ankit Mehta shares, “An important part of building something modern, global and inclusive is the ability to adapt and evolve. The ANEKA team today is a truly global network of talented people that have come together for one universal mission: to elevate a new-age luxury brand – one that connects meaningfully with people and finds inspiration in heritage and culture – and bring it to every part of the world.”

Every ANEKA collection takes nine months to a year to be created in-house at the Maison’s state-of-the-art atelier, which is fully vertically-integrated from material sourcing and handcrafting to retail. Designs come to life with best-in-class diamonds in a variety of unique cuts, along with the most exquisite precious gemstones that elevate the concept, all set in pure 18K recycled gold. The Maison embraces a ‘new luxury’, where meaning transcends material value.

Brand Director Sitanshi Talati-Parikh says, “ANEKA’s raison d’etre is to create meaning and positive impact, both by action and as a source of inspiration for others. In offering representation for different voices and values, it fosters an understanding of varied perspectives. We’re passionate, as we’ve always been, about representing the beautiful dialogue between the individual and their modern values, in a contemporary world that is dynamic, mindful and inclusive.”

ANEKA recognises the diverse environmental and social impacts associated with each material it works with. It adheres to international standards and believes in fair-trade and fair-wage practices while also supporting the artisan community, including training and support for women artisans. Meanwhile, it is also actively exploring the possibilities of harnessing the potential offered by emerging technologies towards carbon neutrality and sustainability. ANEKA is engaged to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 through an active sustainability program.

The Maison will be headquartered in Geneva, with international offices and teams spread across Paris, Mumbai, New York and Milan. ANEKA is backed by Walking Tree – a global powerhouse in gems and jewellery based in Paris and Geneva, with a network across Europe, India and America.