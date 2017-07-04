Assam Public Service Commission 2015 Results Declared

New Delhi: Students of Chanakya IAS Academy have once again flourished in Assam Public Service Commission 2015. APSC is conducted for the recruitment of the aspirants on the various post of the civil services.

Among the top 20, 5 students are from Chanakya IAS Academy making the whole institution proud. These results also show that with the right footwear, one can rule the world.

The tally of the students of Chanakya IAS Academy who have cracked this year’s Assam Public Service Commission 2015 includes the toppers: ACS Rank 16 Snigdha Mitherpangsa,ARS Rank 15 Kamaljeet Sarma,ARS Rank 15 Nanadan Nilotpal Bhagawati, Inspector of Taxes Rank 4 Ruchika Singhania and Rank 18 Suju Kumar Baglari.

A.K.Mishra, Founder & Director, Chanakya IAS Academy said,” These results reveal the potential Assam has. I congratulate all the successful candidates and hope that they would be able to do their best as administrative officers in the interest of Assam. The success of these candidates would encourage other students from the State to appear in the civil services examinations in the days to come.”

The Assam Public Service Commission came into existence on 1st April 1937 in accordance with the provision of the Govt. of India Act, 1935 with Mr. James Hezelett, a retired ICS officer from London, as its first Chairman.