Chingari App collaborates with Rotary International & Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation to provide COVID infrastructure support through Project ‘Breathe’

Chingari pledges to provide oxygen concentrators in select regions of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa.

Chingari App, one of the country’s pioneering and leading short video app, breathes hope for the tolerant citizens of this nation. Project “Breathe”, an initiative by Rotary Dist. 3170 of Rotary International & Being Human in collaboration with Chingari aims to provide oxygen concentrators in the under-served regions of Southwest Maharashtra, North Karnataka, and the entire state of Goa. The leadership at Chingari has come forward in serving the community with oxygen supplies across this region that has been grappling to meet oxygen demands from the past few weeks.

Speaking on the plan of action, Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder, Chingari App said, “Rotary International and Being Human have always come forward to help those in need and as an organization that believes in building a better future for the nation, we are no different. It is the very time when we have to be there for our people and hence without a second thought we have extended our support to help foster Project “Breathe”. The nation and team Chingari will stand together to overcome this pandemic.”

Under the project ‘Breathe’, Rotary Dist. 3170 shall be procuring oxygen concentrators which shall be handed over to various hospitals in the region. These concentrators shall be used by hospitals as an Oxygen Concentrator Bank for patients under home isolation, thus proportionately reducing their influx to hospitals that are already overwhelmed.

Chingari and Fireside intend to start a fundraiser along with CovidCitizens.org to support COVID initiatives undertaken by various NGOs across the country such as Rotary.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Bharat Pandya, renowned laparoscopic surgeon & Director of Rotary International said, “Rotary International has been in the forefront of carrying out humanitarian projects across the world for more than a century. Rotary during COVID times has spent about $ 35 Million across the globe and $ 5 Million in India alone towards COVID relief measures and medical infrastructure support. We are grateful to Chingari and Being Human for collaborating with Rotary in supporting this noble cause and look forward to partnering with them in future too.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO, Chingari App said, “These are testing times for the country and we all must extend our help to serve our people. We must take the battlefront to help our corona warriors. Team Chingari in its quest to help those suffering due to the shortage of oxygen, will be extending its full support as part of its social responsibility and welfare initiative. I urge everyone to come together and help those around you in whatever way you can.”