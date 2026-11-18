The study reveals that passwords are a window into pop culture history, reflecting the celebrities, video games, and films that defined each era. One thing stays constant — they all expose poor password hygiene.

Nov 18: NordPass, together with NordLayer Intelligence, has released the eighth edition of its annual Top 200 Most Common Passwords research. In addition to identifying the most popular passwords globally and individually in 44 countries, this year’s research examined how pop culture — bands, movies, video games, memes, and sports heroes — has shaped password choices across different decades.

Most common passwords in India

Below are the top 20 most common passwords in India.

1. 123456

2. 12345678

3. admin

4. 1234

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. password

8. Admin@123

9. Welcome@123

10. admin@123

11. 1234567890

12. India@123

13. admin123

14. smartv

15. 1234567

16. 123123

17. Password

18. P@ssw0rd

19. 112233

20. 654321

The Indian top 20 list is a parade of the usual suspects: words, number strings, and keyboard patterns. The word “password” alone accounts for two entries. Numeric combinations fill another ten spots. India adds its own flavour: national pride shows in “India@123,” while “Welcome@123” and a wall of “Admin@123” variations reveal a fondness for the same formula.

Globally, “123456” remains the most common password. Just recently an attacker broke into Denmark’s Central Person Register (CPR) using the password “123456”, exposing the personal data of roughly 8.8 million people and proving how dangerous and persistent this password is.

Global list

The password “admin” takes second place this year, followed by “12345678” in third. The top four remain unchanged from last year.

Compared to last year, researchers observed continued growth in the use of special characters — 39 passwords on the global list include them, up from 32 last year. Unfortunately, most are still simple, like “Admin@123” or “P@ssw0rd”.

“If you have to create a non-random password, for example, a master password, it’s better to go with a long passphrase made of two or three words than a short and common password with special characters,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of product at NordPass and its parent organization Nord Security.

Researchers also found some default router passwords, most notably “ALC#FGU” and “adminHW”. They’re common enough to end up in the global list — in the 116th and 118th spots, respectively. This means countless routers and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India and the rest of the world are wide open to threat actors.

From “corleone13” to “skibiditoilet”

This year, researchers also examined how pop culture has shaped passwords across decades — and found that every era leaves its fingerprints on our credentials.

“Passwords are rarely random. When people need something they’ll remember, they fall back on what they already know well — a game they spent hundreds of hours playing, a musician they loved, an athlete they admired, a show they watched to the very end. As a result, the cultural moments that once dominated public attention leave a lasting trace in the passwords people create,” says Arbaciauskas.

Before the 2000s, rock and metal ruled the keyboard, resulting in popular passwords like “metallica” and “Slayer007”. Other passwords were inspired by movie classics, making “corleone13” and “Rambo017” popular password choices.

The 2000s belonged to anime and gaming, bringing about passwords like “Narutofoda2”, “sasuke”, “Bleach15”, “kingdomhearts3”, and “Windwaker1”. The era also inspired music-related picks like “eminem2004”.

The 2010s brought about “minecraft” and “Templerun303”, as well as social media passwords like “insta123” and “telegram”. Sports heroes of the decade also inspired passwords such as “Lewandowski1234!” and “neymar10”.

The 2020s are a snapshot of internet culture almost in real time. Passwords like “skibiditoilet”, “squidgamethebest”, and “roblox.com1” reflect viral trends, while pandemic-inspired passwords like “Covid@19” and “corona2020” mark a darker chapter.

Researchers caution, however, that culture-inspired passwords weren’t necessarily created in the decades they reference. For example, a “metallica” password might belong to a lifelong fan who grew up with the band in the ’80s or ’90s — or to a teenager who discovered them through a vinyl revival. At the same time, NordPass’ earlier research showed that many adults still guard their online accounts with passwords they created in their teen years or even earlier.

“Pop culture passwords are a reminder that what you love makes you predictable. Hackers don’t need to know you personally — they just need to know your interests. Combine a childhood favorite band with a birth year, and you get a credential that’s both sentimental and might be cracked in under a second,” cautions Arbaciauskas.

Password safety tips

A few basic rules can greatly improve digital hygiene and help avoid falling victim to cyberattacks due to lax password management:

Create strong random passwords or passphrases. Passwords should be at least 14 characters long and consist of a random combination of numbers, letters, and special characters.

Passwords should be at least 14 characters long and consist of a random combination of numbers, letters, and special characters. Never reuse passwords. The rule of thumb is that each account should have a unique password because if one account gets broken into, hackers can use the same credentials for other accounts.

The rule of thumb is that each account should have a unique password because if one account gets broken into, hackers can use the same credentials for other accounts. Review your passwords. Make sure to regularly check the health of your passwords. Identify any weak, old, or reused ones and upgrade them to new, complex passwords for a safer online experience.

Make sure to regularly check the health of your passwords. Identify any weak, old, or reused ones and upgrade them to new, complex passwords for a safer online experience. Use a password manager. It can help you generate, store, review, and safely manage all your passwords, ensuring they’re well protected, difficult to crack, and easily available when you need them.

It can help you generate, store, review, and safely manage all your passwords, ensuring they’re well protected, difficult to crack, and easily available when you need them. Turn on multi-factor authentication (MFA). It adds an extra layer of security. MFA helps keep hackers out even if a password gets breached.

Research methodology

This report is the result of a joint effort between NordPass and NordLayer Intelligence together with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents. Recent public data breaches and dark web repositories were analyzed for passwords exposed from September 2025 to September 2026, with statistically aggregated data extracted. No personal data was acquired or purchased for this research.