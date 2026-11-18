The campaign highlights how children’s everyday actions and perspectives can offer valuable life lessons, while underscoring the importance of the right early learning environment.

Mumbai, 18 November 2026: EuroKids has launched its latest brand campaign, #UnexpectedTeachers , built around the idea that children can be unexpected teachers. Through stories rooted in everyday moments, the campaign captures how their simple actions and perspectives can make adults pause and reflect.

The campaign film brings this thought to life through a child’s heartfelt expression of gratitude, prompting the adults around him to look at familiar relationships differently. With this creative approach, EuroKids encourages parents to recognise how much children absorb from their surroundings and the experiences they encounter in their formative years.

Children are constantly learning from the people, behaviours and experiences around them. During these formative years, the environment they grow up in plays an important role in shaping how they understand emotions, build relationships and interact with others. This is why starting preschool early and providing the right learning environment can make a meaningful difference, helping nurture social and emotional development alongside foundational learning.

KVS Seshasai, CEO – Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said:

“Young children have highly impressionable minds, and their early experiences play a critical role in shaping who they become. In the early years (1-6 years), learning centres on social and emotional development, which goes far beyond academics. Starting early and providing the right environment make a meaningful difference. At EuroKids, we bring together Heureka, our award-winning curriculum; Teachers backed by 20+ Training Programs; and TÜV NORD safety-certified pre-schools to give children the Right Start. Every parent strives to do their best for their child. Through this campaign, we want parents to recognise how much their children absorb from the world around them, and give them the most enriching learning experiences from the very start.”

Deepu Menon, Founder & Strategy Lead, The Winking Creature added:

The strategy behind ‘Unexpected Teachers’ was to turn a familiar relationship on its head and show how a child’s simple actions can sometimes make adults pause and reflect. This strategic thought was brought to life by our creative team, Sneh Nihalani and Prachi Damani, through stories rooted in everyday moments, culminating in the question at the heart of our campaign: “Kahan Se Seekha?”

Through ‘Unexpected Teachers’, EuroKids encourages parents to think about the learning spaces and experiences they provide their children, and about the importance of laying the right foundations from an early age.

Please find the campaign video here.

About EuroKids Preschool:

EuroKids, India’s Leading Preschool Brand, has revolutionised early childhood education for over 25 years, nurturing more than 10,00,000 students across 2,000+ preschools in 550 cities and three countries. With the launch of its latest 8th curriculum, ‘Heureka’, EuroKids introduces the Visible Thinking Curriculum, based on Harvard University’s Project Zero and aligned with NEP 2020. Heureka empowers children with critical and creative thinking skills through 20 structured Thinking Routines, nurturing holistic growth across Emotional, Physical, Intellectual, Creative, and Spiritual dimensions. Supported by the Buddy’s World app, which supports balanced cognitive development, EuroKids remains at the forefront of early childhood education, helping children develop essential life skills. Its successful franchise model also enables aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive in the education sector, expanding access to quality education.

The Group:

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India’s leading Early

Childhood & K-12 Education group, backed by global investment firm KKR. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which include leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Finland International School Maldives, Early Learning Village, The Khaitan School and PSG Clifton International School. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasises a ‘Child First’ philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With 2,000 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people.