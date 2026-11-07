India’s shift towards cleaner transportation is gaining momentum, with businesses adopting electric vehicles for commercial fleets, urban mobility and delivery services. Zero-emission transportation companies in India, including DRIVN Transition, Yulu, Zypp Electric, Switch Mobility and Euler Motors, are contributing through EV leasing, manufacturing and mobility solutions. These companies are helping address the financial, technological and operational requirements of electric vehicle adoption.

Overview of 5 Clean Transportation Companies in India in 2026

Company Primary Focus Contribution to Zero-Emission Transportation DRIVN Transition Commercial EV leasing Provides leasing and financing solutions for electric trucks and buses, supporting commercial fleet electrification. Yulu Shared electric mobility Offers electric two-wheelers for short-distance commuting and delivery-related transportation. Zypp Electric EV rentals and last-mile delivery Provides electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler rental solutions for delivery professionals and businesses. Switch Mobility Electric commercial vehicle manufacturing Manufactures electric buses and light commercial vehicles for passenger and commercial transportation. Euler Motors Electric vehicle manufacturing Develops electric cargo and passenger vehicles for commercial applications.

5 Companies Contributing to Zero-Emission Transportation in India

1. DRIVN Transition

Among the zero-emission transportation companies of 2026 , DRIVN Transition focuses on addressing the financial and operational challenges of commercial fleet electrification. The company provides ownership, financing and leasing solutions for electric buses and medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Its model also incorporates support for charging infrastructure, vehicle deployment and lifecycle management, helping businesses manage their transition to electric fleets.

In October 2026, DRIVN and Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions expanded their electric intercity bus partnership from an initial commitment of 100 coaches to 276. The agreement uses an operating lease model supported by fleet management technology. Such partnerships demonstrate how EV leasing can help transport operators expand electric fleets while managing upfront capital requirements.

2. Yulu

Short-distance commuting and delivery-related travel are important areas for electric mobility adoption. Yulu provides shared electric two-wheelers that allow commuters and delivery professionals to access electric transportation without purchasing vehicles. Its Yulu DeX model is designed for delivery applications, while its technology-enabled platform supports vehicle tracking and fleet management.

Battery-swapping infrastructure provided through Yuma Energy further supports Yulu’s operations by helping users replenish battery energy efficiently. In April 2026, the company announced that its shared electric vehicles had completed more than one billion kilometres of rides in Bengaluru, reflecting the scale of its urban mobility services.

3. Zypp Electric

As one of the zero-emission transportation companies of 2026, Zypp Electric supports cleaner last-mile transportation through its electric vehicle rental platform. The company provides electric scooters and three-wheelers for delivery professionals and businesses, offering vehicle rentals, dedicated delivery riders and solutions for transporting larger orders.

By providing rental options, Zypp Electric helps delivery professionals access electric vehicles without purchasing them outright. The company also uses connected vehicle technology for tracking, maintenance and fleet monitoring. Its business model supports electric vehicle adoption in urban delivery operations while addressing practical mobility requirements.

4. Switch Mobility

Switch Mobility, part of the Hinduja Group, contributes to clean transportation through the development of electric buses and light commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes the SWITCH EiV series for passenger transportation and the SWITCH IeV series for commercial applications. These vehicles provide electric alternatives for operators considering a transition from conventional fuel-powered fleets.

Combining automotive engineering capabilities associated with Ashok Leyland and Optare, Switch Mobility focuses on developing electric commercial vehicles for different transportation requirements. According to its official website, the company has delivered more than 2,000 electric buses and has over 1,600 electric light commercial vehicles on the road.

5. Euler Motors

Electric cargo and passenger vehicles are becoming increasingly relevant for businesses operating within cities and surrounding areas. Euler Motors develops electric commercial vehicles suited to Indian operating conditions, including its HiLoad EV electric three-wheeler and Storm EV four-wheeler range for cargo transportation.

The company has also entered electric passenger mobility through Neo by Euler, which offers electric three-wheelers for urban and semi-urban transportation. Alongside vehicle manufacturing, Euler provides connected-vehicle features and service support to help operators monitor and maintain vehicles. Its expanding portfolio addresses different commercial transportation requirements through electric mobility solutions.

How Different Business Models Support Clean Transportation in India

The development of zero-emission transportation requires contributions from different parts of the electric vehicle ecosystem. Manufacturers such as Switch Mobility and Euler Motors develop electric vehicles for passenger and commercial applications, while Yulu and Zypp Electric make electric two-wheelers and other small electric vehicles accessible through shared mobility and rental services.

DRIVN Transition addresses the financing and deployment requirements of larger commercial vehicles through its electric truck and bus leasing model. Together, these approaches demonstrate how vehicle manufacturing, financing, shared mobility and technology can support wider EV adoption. Charging infrastructure, battery management and maintenance services remain equally important for reliable operations.

To Conclude

The growth of clean transportation companies in India in 2026 reflects the different approaches being taken to support electric vehicle adoption. DRIVN Transition, Yulu, Zypp Electric, Switch Mobility and Euler Motors contribute through commercial EV leasing, shared mobility, vehicle rentals and manufacturing.

While their business models differ, each addresses an important requirement of electric transportation. Continued improvements in financing, infrastructure and vehicle technology can support the wider adoption of electric vehicles across India’s transportation sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which companies are supporting zero-emission transportation in India?

DRIVN Transition, Yulu, Zypp Electric, Switch Mobility and Euler Motors are among the companies supporting zero-tailpipe-emission transportation through EV leasing, shared mobility, rentals and vehicle manufacturing.

2. How does commercial EV leasing contribute to sustainable transportation?

Commercial EV leasing allows transport operators to access electric trucks and buses through contractual payments, potentially reducing upfront investment requirements and supporting fleet electrification.

3. What types of electric vehicles are used for zero-emission transportation in India?

Electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, buses and heavy-duty trucks are used across different transportation applications without producing direct tailpipe emissions.