Vipul Vijay: An Award-Winning Author Building a Global Literary Identity Through Diverse Storytelling

Indian author and storyteller Vipul Vijay is steadily establishing his presence in contemporary literature through a diverse collection of books spanning gothic horror, dark fantasy, psychological thrillers, mythology, historical fiction, spirituality and wellness. With a storytelling approach that moves beyond conventional genre boundaries, Vijay has developed a literary portfolio that reflects his interest in human emotions, complex characters, cultural narratives and thought-provoking themes.

An award-winning author and public relations strategist, Vipul Vijay brings together analytical thinking and creative imagination in his writing. His academic background includes an MBA in Finance and Marketing, supported by professional experience in corporate research, financial analysis and strategic communication. This combination has influenced his approach to storytelling, allowing him to balance structured narratives with creative exploration.

A Literary Portfolio Across Multiple Genres

One of the defining aspects of Vipul Vijay’s writing career is his ability to explore different literary genres. Rather than restricting himself to a particular category, he has developed stories that examine fear, belief, power, relationships, spirituality and human resilience.

His published works include Angel of Destruction: Let the Darkness Rise, a gothic horror narrative combining dark fantasy and supernatural suspense, and The Liaisoner, which explores political and corporate intrigue through strategic drama and power dynamics.

His other notable titles include Beast of Viriato, an epic military fantasy; Ashwathama: Raktlipi, a mythological thriller inspired by Indian epics; and PeySabam: The Vampire’s Curse, which explores vampire lore through regional supernatural storytelling.

His literary collection also features The Haunting of Konkan, a supernatural horror story rooted in coastal gothic themes, and One Bullet Officer, an action and crime thriller with elements of dark noir and law enforcement suspense.

Moving beyond fiction, Vijay has also explored historical and inspirational subjects through titles such as AzadHind: Flame of Freedom, Chronicles of Aetheria, Fit To Eat: A Healthy Journey and As You Give The Grace. These works demonstrate the range of subjects he has chosen to explore throughout his literary journey.

Recognition Across National and International Platforms

Vipul Vijay’s contributions to literature have received recognition through several awards and honours. His achievements include the International Excellence Award 2024, National Literature Award 2024, Rabindra Ratna Puraskar 2024, Asia Talent Award 2024 and Lift Award 2024.

He also received the World Talent Award 2025 for his literary contributions. In 2026, he was honoured with the Rashtra Gaurav Samman as the Most Inspiring Author of the Year.

A significant milestone in his literary career came with the inclusion of PeySabam: The Vampire’s Curse in the collection of The New York Public Library. This recognition represents an important international achievement and reflects the growing reach of his literary work beyond geographical boundaries.

Connecting Indian Themes with Global Readers

Vijay’s writing reflects an interest in bringing together Indian cultural references and universal storytelling themes. His mythological and historical works explore narratives connected with Indian heritage, while his horror, fantasy and thriller titles engage with emotions and experiences that can connect with readers across different backgrounds.

His approach to storytelling is rooted in the belief that literature can entertain while also encouraging readers to examine different perspectives. Through changing genres and narrative styles, he continues to explore new creative possibilities.

A Growing Presence Beyond Published Books

Alongside his literary work, Vipul Vijay is also developing his professional presence across the creative industry. His interest in storytelling extends to screenwriting, where he is currently involved in projects across Hindi and Telugu cinema.

With an expanding portfolio and recognition from literary platforms, Vijay’s journey reflects the possibilities available to writers who are willing to experiment with different formats and storytelling approaches.

As he continues to develop new literary and screenwriting projects, his focus remains on creating stories that entertain, inspire and connect with audiences. His journey demonstrates how a diverse creative vision, combined with professional discipline and a commitment to storytelling, can contribute to building a lasting literary identity.

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