DEER VALLEY, Utah, Nov 19 — The Schultz Family Foundation today announced that philanthropic partners of the Youth Mental Health Corps (YMHC) are committing an additional $7.5 million to expand the Corps and help ensure states use funds from a landmark nationwide settlement with social-media platforms to support proven programs, such as the Corps, to improve youth mental health. The grants to states will be made by the YMHC Collaborative Fund, which is supported by Pinterest, Kaiser Permanente, Pivotal, Ballmer Group, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and the Schultz Family Foundation.

To date, YMHC funders have invested nearly $40 million to support the Corps’ growth and impact over the coming years.

In just two years, the YMHC has grown from four states to 26 states with active programs or in planning, mobilizing a new generation of young adults to tackle the nation’s youth mental health crisis. The initiative is demonstrating how young adults can help close gaps in mental health support while gaining valuable experience and building careers of their own. Early findings from the newly released 2025-2026 Youth Mental Health Corps Impact Report: Building Trust, Launching Futures point to the potential of this approach to deliver meaningful results for young people, communities, and the future behavioral health workforce.

The announcement was made by Vivek Varma, CEO of the Schultz Family Foundation, at the National Governors Association’s convening of newly elected and sitting governors in Deer Valley, Utah, as part of Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s Service United initiative. The bipartisan initiative calls on governors nationwide to expand paid, state-based service opportunities that address pressing community needs, create pathways to meaningful careers, and strengthen civic engagement.

The Foundation also announced separate investments in Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania to help governors lay the groundwork for expanding national service. These investments will support the policies, cross-agency coordination, and sustainable financing strategies needed to remove barriers to growth, strengthen pathways from service to careers, and bring promising service models to scale.

The $7.5 million investment will accelerate YMHC’s expansion into new states, extend its reach in existing states, and help secure the resources needed for long-term growth. To qualify for funding, states must commit to identifying ways to unlock social media settlement funds to support evidence-based youth mental health initiatives, including YMHC. A request for proposals will be released to state service commissions on December 7, 2026, at YouthMentalHealthCorps.org.

“The Youth Mental Health Corps is showing us what’s possible when we challenge conventional thinking and work across sectors to solve pressing problems,” said Varma. “As AI reshapes the world of work, we have an opportunity to reimagine national service for a new generation. That means bringing together public and private investment, unlocking new funding sources like social media settlements, and building solutions with the ambition to deliver impact at scale. Together, governors and philanthropy can turn bold ideas into lasting change.”

“Service will save us, and it is an honor to spread that mission with the generosity of the Schultz Family Foundation and our other partners,” said Gov. Moore. “This contribution to the Youth Mental Health Corps will help us pave pathways for young people across the country to pursue their passion, tackle our nation’s growing mental health crisis, and make a real impact in their communities.”

“Under Gov. Moore’s leadership, Service United is helping states develop robust service programs that will not only strengthen civic engagement but promote economic mobility,” said NGA Chief Executive Officer Brandon Tatum. “With the new Youth Mental Health Corps contribution, the National Governors Association is grateful to see the considerable momentum happening to advance the work of the Service United campaign and expand the positive reach service programs are having in states across the country.”

The 2025–2026 Youth Mental Health Corps Impact Report highlights the release of the initiative’s rapid growth and promising early results. Since its launch, nearly 1,000 Corps members have served at 490 host sites in schools, clinics, and communities reaching approximately 75,000 community members and providing individualized support to 12,000 young people. An independent evaluation by WestEd found strong evidence that YMHC’s near-peer relationships help young people build trust and connection to mental health support, while strengthening the capacity of schools and community organizations. A complementary national study by the National Science & Service Collaborative found that 94% of members said YMHC supported their professional goals, and 92% of alumni survey respondents were employed or continuing their education six months after service.

YMHC’s impact is rooted in a near-peer model that connects young people with trained young adults who are closer in age and often bring relevant lived experiences. Corps members provide non-clinical, strengths-based support, helping young people build coping skills and resilience, reduce isolation, navigate resources, and connect to additional care when needed. At the same time, members gain hands-on experience and an accessible pathway into behavioral health careers, helping build the workforce communities need.