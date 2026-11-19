From an ancient beast stretched across Erangel and Samay Raina’s arrival in the game, to a frozen Erangel, the Popularity Battle Annual Gala and the Snow Festival, the 4.7 update brings an action packed winter to the Battlegrounds

Bengaluru, November 19, 2026: KRAFTON India today rolled out the BGMI 4.7 Update, bringing a full winter season to the Battlegrounds. The update introduces the all-new Arctic Chronicles theme mode, brings Samay Raina into the game with his own in-game Checkpoint, freezes over Erangel with Erangel Subzero, and launches the new Popularity Battle Annual Gala, alongside the Snow Festival, new collaborations and a wider slate of seasonal content.

Commenting on the update, Srinjoy Das, Director, Marketing and Product Management, KRAFTON India, said: “We wanted the final update of the year to be the best, as we look back on an incredible year. Arctic Chronicles brings back the awe-inspiring animations on the Battlegrounds coupled with Sub Zero creating intense winter themed challenges. Samay Raina’s buses have arrived at different parts of the map, and we can’t wait to see players going in and receive hilarious missions from him for rewards. Finally dont forget to log in on Dec 31st for some cool surprises in the maps.”

Enter the World of Arctic Chronicles

At the centre of BGMI 4.7 is Arctic Chronicles, a Nordic winter theme mode on Erangel, Livik and Vikendi from November 18 to January 18. Inspired by Jormungandr, the colossal serpent of Norse legend, the mode places an Ancient Beast right at the center of action in the BATTLEGROUNDS. Players can blow a horn to raise a submerged tower from its tail, bind the beast at the Sealing Ground to earn Warrior Medals and a Pegasus, and use its body as terrain: opening caves, breaking its shell for supplies, riding it as a moving platform and travelling through it across Erangel.

The biggest twist is the Aurora Realm, where eliminated players can chase starlight to earn a revival and parachute back into the fight. Players will also get a chance to unlock new powers through Glyph passive skills such as Aurora Blink, Tactical Shield and Air Drop Prediction, and take to the skies on the newly added vehicle, Aurora Pegasus.

Samay Raina Joins the Battlegrounds

Following CarryMinati in 4.5 and Techno Gamerz in 4.6, BGMI’s creator collaborations continue with Samay Raina, who takes on a role nobody saw coming: a bus conductor, with his very own comedy-themed bus.

Watch out for the comedy-themed bus in the BATTLEGROUNDS on 9th December. Samay’s waiting to give special missions, apart from some fun surprise mini-acts. So, gear up for some epic fun with your squad. Remember, you can only advance to the next mission if you complete the previous one. Earn tokens and unlock a CRAZYY achievement! Samay Raina’s got a surprise for you in the end.

Samay Raina Special Items

The collaboration packs a punch with a lot of items coming in the game for players. It’s not just a set. The Samay Raina collaboration includes the Samay Raina Crazzy Set, Crazzy Siren Emote, Special Voice Pack, Banana Man, Puppet Skin, along with a party popper backpack, crazzy parachute, and a DP-28 gun skin. Time to go crazzy and unlock all the items.

Erangel Freezes Over

From December 3, Erangel Subzero arrives for Ranked matches. Crashed Tesonic satellites have released a cold gas across the island: Stalber is frozen solid, Shelter is now a crash site holding rare supplies, and part of the Sosnovka bridge has collapsed. Matches shift with a dynamic day-night cycle and four weather types, alongside new cold-weather gear such as the Thermal Protection Suit, BZ Grenade and Snowboard, and the Snowmobile, Snowbike and G26C from Vikendi.

Popularity Battle Goes Annual

The new Popularity Battle Annual Gala gives BGMI’s most recognised players a bigger stage. Registration runs from November 18 to 24, with battles from November 25 to December 27. Players compete across nine tiers from F to SSS, with SSS reserved for the top 3,000, building towards a final Peak Battle that decides the rewards. New Contract Battles and Social Missions add more ways to earn points, while exclusive honours and the new Starlight Grand Prize recognise top performers. The Team Popularity Battle follows from December 19 to January 4.

A Festive End to the Year

From December 17, the Snow Festival brings a festival playground into the game, with snow pile check-ins, carousel rides, ice fishing and slides. On December 31 at 8 PM IST, a giant New Year countdown appears in the sky across most BGMI maps, followed by fireworks at midnight, while Erangel’s Music Fountain lifts players into the sky to watch the show with their squad.

More Ways to Play and Get Rewarded

A redesigned Mode Selection screen, rolling out gradually, brings two sections, Mine and Discover, making it easier to get back to favourite modes, find new ones. Chicko’s Loot, from November 20 to January 21, lets players earn Lucky Eggs across modes and exchange them for rewards, with a Matching Color Party mini-game joining from December 14.

Also in BGMI 4.7

• Collaborations: GODZILLA returns from November 23, Bentley Speed Drift from November 21, an IVE Lucky Spin from December 7, and the Ferrari SF-25 arrives in WOW

• Metro Royale: Seal City, a new PvE map set in an abandoned town, along with a new Talent Tree

• Gameplay: a new Fishing System, Rondo’s Battle Ready Kit and faster consumables

• WOW and Home: Snow Festival Brainrot with Avalanche Escape, the new Paint and Seek mode, and the Frosted Splendor Home theme

• Collectibles: Greatwolf Fenrir Gold Spin, Miravix X-Suit, Cryoveil Witch Gold Spin, Royale Pass A22 and the Card Collection Annual Grand Prize, Champion’s Heart JS9

BGMI 4.7: Key Dates at a Glance

• Nov 18: BGMI 4.7 Update goes live; Arctic Chronicles begins; Popularity Battle Annual Gala registration opens

• Nov 20: Chicko’s Loot begins

• Nov 21: Bentley Speed Drift begins

• Nov 23: GODZILLA returns

• Nov 25: Popularity Battle Annual Gala battles begin; Greatwolf Fenrir Gold Spin begins

• Dec 1: Miravix X-Suit launches

• Dec 3: Erangel Subzero arrives

• Dec 7: IVE Lucky Spin begins

• Dec 9: Samay Raina Bus and Samay Raina Spin go live

• Dec 17: Snow Festival begins

• Dec 19: Team Popularity Battle begins

• Dec 25: Cryoveil Witch Gold Spin begins

• Dec 31: New Year countdown at 8 PM IST, with fireworks at midnight

• Jan 18: Arctic Chronicles, Erangel Subzero and the Samay Raina Checkpoint conclude

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visitwww.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, new industry-academia initiative designed to build India’s game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.