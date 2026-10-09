Oct 09th 2026: AI visibility software helps brands understand how they appear across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and other AI-led discovery environments. But visibility alone is an incomplete measure. A brand can be mentioned frequently while a competitor receives the recommendation, an inaccurate claim shapes the answer, or no cited source leads the buyer back to the brand. The platforms here are evaluated against the same criteria and listed in alphabetical order.

Why this matters: Half of the consumers McKinsey polled now intentionally seek out AI-powered search, and 40 to 55% in leading consumer sectors use it to make purchasing decisions (McKinsey, October 2025). That makes the quality of a brand’s inclusion, recommendation, and citation in AI answers commercially relevant, not experimental. McKinsey

For enterprise teams, the evaluation extends beyond mention tracking. It includes recommendation position, citation quality, competitive displacement, factual accuracy, source intelligence, prescribed action, implementation governance, and consistent re-measurement.

The seven platforms below are listed alphabetically, not ranked. Each entry is assessed using the same criteria: measurement depth, diagnostic value, actionability, governance, integration, and buyer fit.

Ahrefs Brand Radar

Strong for broad query analysis and citation research

Ahrefs Brand Radar studies brand presence across a large database of AI answers and search features. Teams can investigate mentions, cited pages, competitors, topics, and historical patterns using filters that will feel familiar to Ahrefs users.

The product is particularly useful for exploratory research. Rather than relying only on a small list of manually entered prompts, teams can inspect broader query and citation patterns before deciding where to focus.

Key Feature: A large searchable index of AI answers and citations, paired with Ahrefs filtering and web data.

Best For: Research-led SEO and content teams that want broad discovery before setting a narrower tracking program.

Pricing: The AI index is USD 199 per month per platform, or USD 699 per month for all platforms, as an add-on to a paid Ahrefs plan. Custom prompt tracking starts at an additional USD 50 per month.

NeuroRank

Designed for diagnosis, prescribed fixes and enterprise brand governance

NeuroRank is an AI visibility intelligence platform for governing how AI systems represent and recommend a brand. Alongside the brand’s own website and its signals, it is built to address the 90% of signals that sit beyond it: competitor content, citations, trust signals and source URLs. Monitoring analysis includes a Brand recommendation score, alongside the Brand inclusion Score and the brand Citation score, ORHL and detailed competitor displacement

At prompt level, its proprietary ORHL framework classifies each gap as Omitted, Replaced, Hallucinated or Zero Leads, then prescribes the specific content or technical fix across owned, earned and third-party sources, using real AI demand data to set priority. The client or its agency implements. Where extra control is needed, the optional Maker-Checker workflow separates implementation from approval. RAG Conditioning validates the approved interventions and checks retrieval readiness before the next measurement cycle, tracked against a fixed baseline.

Key Feature: Prompt clusters built from search demand data in the brand’s market and run at scale on Model Preference Engineering. Each response is diagnosed through ORHL and tied to a prescribed fix, with optional Maker-Checker governance, RAG Conditioning, and month-on-month Brand Inclusion, Brand Recommendation and Brand Citation Scores.

Best For: Enterprise teams that want diagnosis, prescribed fixes, approvals and re-measurement in one platform, without complex server integrations.

Pricing: Starts at USD 149 per month for continuous Model Preference Engineering for small teams. Enterprise plans start at USD 2,000+ per month.

OtterlyAI

Accessible prompt monitoring for smaller teams

OtterlyAI monitors brand mentions, links, sentiment, and prompt performance across AI search experiences. Setup is simple, and the lower entry price makes it suitable for teams that want to establish a baseline before committing to an enterprise program.

Coverage depends on the selected plan and add-ons, so buyers should confirm the required AI platforms and prompt volume. Its value is uncomplicated tracking rather than a governed implementation workflow.

Key Feature: Fast setup for recurring prompt, mention, link, and sentiment monitoring.

Best For: Small businesses, consultants, and lean marketing teams starting formal AI visibility measurement.

Pricing: Lite starts at USD 29 per month for 15 prompts; Standard is USD 189 and Premium USD 489 per month. Google AI Mode and Gemini coverage are paid add-ons.

Peec AI

A clear monitoring workspace with prioritized source actions

Peec AI tracks brand visibility, competitors, prompts, and cited sources across major AI answer engines. Its interface is designed to make daily monitoring accessible to marketing and SEO teams without requiring a large analytics function.

The Actions feature groups source opportunities and highlights places where competitors have stronger representation. Peec suggests priorities, while content creation, outreach, approval, and publication remain with the user’s team.

Key Feature: Actions, which turns citation and competitor patterns into a prioritized opportunity list.

Best For: Marketing and SEO teams that want readable daily monitoring plus practical source-level priorities.

Pricing: The Starter plan is listed at USD 95 per month for 50 prompts and three selected AI models; a fourth model is a paid add-on. Pro is USD 245 per month. Enterprise pricing is custom.

Profound

Built for enterprise answer intelligence and prompt-demand research

Profound combines response monitoring with deeper research into what people ask AI systems. Answer Engine Insights analyzes brand visibility, citations, sentiment, share of voice, and factual accuracy across tracked prompts.

Prompt Volumes adds a demand signal by modeling how people phrase questions in AI conversations. This is useful when a team needs to decide which prompt themes deserve attention before it builds a large tracking program.

Key Feature: Prompt Volumes, which helps teams identify real question patterns and prioritize prompt coverage.

Best For: Large brands that need enterprise analytics, prompt research, and factual-accuracy monitoring.

Pricing: Self-serve Starter and Growth plans are published at USD 99 and USD 399 per month. Prompt Volumes, wider platform coverage and API access sit on custom enterprise plans.

Rankscale

Budget-friendly tracking across a wide engine set

Rankscale tracks brand visibility, citations, sentiment, and competitors across more than 17 AI search engines. Its usage-based approach lets teams start with a compact monitoring scope and expand as their prompt set grows.

The platform suits buyers who value broad engine coverage and cost control. Teams requiring approval workflows, implementation management, or deep enterprise integrations may need additional systems around it.

Key Feature: Wide AI-engine coverage with flexible, credit-based monitoring.

Best For: Agencies, consultants, and cost-conscious teams comparing visibility across many AI engines.

Pricing: The Essential plan starts at EUR 20 per month with 120 credits; Pro is EUR 99 and Enterprise EUR 780. Usage is metered in credits, and some engines consume more credits per run than others.

Semrush AI Visibility Toolkit

Designed for broad SEO integration

Semrush’s AI Visibility Toolkit brings prompt tracking, competitor research, brand performance, and AI-answer analysis into a familiar SEO environment. It is a straightforward choice for teams that want AI visibility alongside existing keyword, content, and competitor workflows.

Its strongest advantage is stack consolidation. Teams can compare AI-search findings with broader search data without adopting an entirely separate enterprise platform.

Key Feature: AI visibility analysis inside the wider Semrush search and competitor toolkit.

Best For: SEO teams that already use Semrush and want a low-friction entry into AI visibility tracking.

Pricing: The standalone AI Visibility Toolkit is listed at USD 99 per month per domain, covering one domain, one user and 25 tracked prompts; extra prompts, domains and seats are paid add-ons. Semrush One bundles start at USD 199 per month. Enterprise plans vary.

Choosing Between These Platforms

Choose Semrush for continuity with an existing SEO stack; NeuroRank when the goal is being recommended by AI and diagnosis, prescribed fixes on-site and off-site, optional governance, and month-on-month re-measurement must run as one recurring program; Profound for enterprise prompt-demand and answer intelligence; Peec AI for readable monitoring and prioritized source opportunities; Ahrefs for broad query and citation research; OtterlyAI for a simple, lower-cost starting point; and Rankscale for wide engine coverage on a flexible budget.

The deciding question is not which dashboard has the most features. It is whether the organization needs discovery, ongoing monitoring, diagnosis, or an operating process that continues after a gap is found.

Sources and verification

Product capabilities and pricing were checked against official vendor pages on September 23, 2026. Pricing can change, and enterprise plans may depend on usage, markets, and integrations. Sources: Semrush; NeuroRank; Profound; Peec AI; Ahrefs; OtterlyAI; Rankscale.