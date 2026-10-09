BMW Golf Cup 2026 India winners set to represent the country at the World Final

Gurugram | Oct 09. BMW Group India today announced the winners of the 16th edition of the BMW Golf Cup 2026 final, held at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram. Anish Bhujle – Category A and Vikas Mahajan – Category B emerged victorious in their respective handicap categories and will represent India at the BMW Golf Cup World Final scheduled to be held in South Africa in March 2027.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India said, “The BMW Golf Cup is more than a celebration of sporting excellence, it is a powerful expression of performance, passion and the strength of the BMW community. This year, the tournament reached a new milestone, bringing together 2,300 amateur golfers from across India, with 40 exceptional players advancing to the national final. I congratulate our winners on this outstanding achievement. As they step onto the global stage to represent India at the World Final, they carry the pride and support of the entire BMW community. Through distinctive experiences such as the BMW Golf Cup, we continue to bring our customers together and create memorable moments that reflect the spirit of BMW.”

The national final brought together 40 leading amateur golfers who qualified through regional tournaments held at spectacular golf courses across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram. This season attracted 2,300 participants, the finalist competed for national honours and the opportunity to represent India at the pinnacle of the BMW Golf Cup.

At the final, Anish Bhujle from Mumbai claimed the title in Category A for handicaps upto 12, while Vikas Mahajan from Muradabad won the Category B for handicaps 13-28. The two champions will form Team India at the BMW Golf Cup World Final, competing against leading amateur golfers from participating nations.

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 40 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final, where the individual titles are contested in three categories.

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 has two categories, A (for handicaps up to 12) and B (for handicaps 13 – 28). The winners of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the two handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.