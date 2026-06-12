A Week-Long Celebration of Sushi Craftsmanship at Soi & Sake

Recognised as one of Bengaluru’s distinguished Pan-Asian dining destinations, Soi & Sake at Taj Bangalore is known for its refined interpretation of Asian cuisine, interactive dining experiences, and ingredient-forward approach to Japanese and Pan-Asian gastronomy. From handcrafted sushi to live Teppanyaki tables and curated beverage pairings, the restaurant brings together precision, theatre, and contemporary flavours in an immersive setting.

This International Sushi Day, Soi & Sake presents a specially curated à la carte menu celebrating the artistry of sushi through traditional Japanese techniques layered with bold Southeast Asian influences and seasonal ingredients. Designed as a limited-edition culinary showcase, the experience highlights the finesse and versatility of sushi craftsmanship while staying rooted in the restaurant’s contemporary Pan-Asian identity.

Menu Highlights:

• Tempura Assorted Vegetable Uramaki

• Mille Feuille Spicy Avocado

• Takuwan & Tofu Nigiri

• Cucumber & Cream Cheese Hosomaki

• Alphonso Mango Uramaki

• Baja Uramaki Roll

• Spicy Salmon Cream Cheese Roll

• Kanikama Nigiri

• Akami Nigiri

Complemented by signature beverages and subtle thematic décor inspired by Japanese dining aesthetics, the week-long experience offers guests an elevated and immersive celebration of sushi culture.

Details:

• Venue: Soi & Sake

• Date: 15 June to 21 June 2026

• Timings: Lunch: 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM || Dinner: 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM

• Photographs: Soi & Sake Images- TBB



Reserve your table for a week-long celebration of sushi artistry and contemporary Asian flavours at Soi & Sake.