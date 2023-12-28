ABB India’s Smart Power Division bagged the ‘Smart Factory of the Year’ award demonstrating its digital readiness at the Frost & Sullivan’s 19th edition of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2023. This award was based on multiple factors including, smart manufacturing & IIoT systems, AI & Machine learning, and digital modelling for process layout amongst others.

ABB India also won ‘Indian Manufacturer of the Year-1st Runner up’ award for excellence in manufacturing practices and ‘Consistency Aspirer Award’ for Diligence, Perseverance, Foresight and Dedication towards manufacturing excellence.

Additionally, Manufacturing Transformation Champion of the Year was awarded to Mr. Saju SR, Senior Vice President, ABB India Limited, Smart Power Division, for outstanding contributions and achievements in the Manufacturing domain.

The 19th edition of the Frost & Sullivan India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) celebrated achievements in optimizing operational excellence and demonstrating future readiness. The evaluation criteria included the utilization of digital manufacturing tools, optimization of the supply chain, and effective enhancement of manufacturing capabilities.

ABB India’s Smart Power division factory in Bangalore showcased its Digital Readiness Framework involving its adoption of digital tools, its readiness and maturity to go along the digital transformation journey for its on-site assessment of maturity.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

ABB’s Electrification Business Area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries, with over 200 manufacturing sites. Our 50,000+ employees are dedicated to transforming how people live, connect and work by delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions. We are shaping the future trends of electrification, differentiating through technological and digital innovation while delivering an outstanding experience through operational excellence for our customers across utilities, industry, buildings, infrastructure and mobility. go.abb/electrification