Abry Partners Announces Sale of netnumber

BOSTON, Oct 16 — Abry Partners (“Abry”), a Boston-based private equity firm, today announced it has completed the sale of netnumber (the “Company”), a leading provider of phone number intelligence and registry services, to Transaction Network Services (“TNS”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Abry acquired the Global Data Services division of netnumber in July 2022 and partnered with the management team to establish the business as a standalone platform. Over the course of the partnership, Abry supported the Company’s growth by investing further in its commercial capabilities and broadening its product portfolio across phone number intelligence, registry services, and fraud prevention and digital identity offerings. Today, netnumber provides mission-critical data services to customers across the United States and more than 50 countries worldwide.

“netnumber is a strong example of Abry’s investment approach within the communications and information services sectors,” said Rob Nicewicz, Partner at Abry Partners. “When we made our investment, we saw the opportunity to partner with an exceptional management team and capitalize on growing complexity across the communications landscape. Steve and his team executed with tremendous focus, establishing netnumber as a recognized leader in phone number intelligence and a trusted partner for carriers and enterprises worldwide. We are confident the Company is well positioned for its next chapter.”

“Abry has been an outstanding partner to netnumber since day one, sharing our vision and consistently investing in our people and products,” said Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber. “Together, we strengthened our position across global markets and deepened our capabilities to address evolving needs in the communications industry. We look forward to building on that foundation and continuing to serve our customers.”

“It has been a privilege to partner with Steve and the broader netnumber team,” added Sungmin Cho, Principal at Abry Partners. “netnumber’s success reflects the strength of its team and the trust it has earned from customers. We are proud of what the team has accomplished during our partnership and look forward to following the Company’s continued success.”

This transaction represents another successful realization for Abry within communications and information services, sectors in which the firm has built deep expertise over more than 35 years and where it continues to see attractive opportunities for value creation.

Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to netnumber and Abry. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor.