Fortell Expands AI Hearing Aids to More Than 30 States

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Fortell today announced it is expanding access to its prescription AI hearing aids across more than 30 states through new clinics and Fortell Anywhere, its remote audiology service.

Fortell’s custom AI chips use spatial cues to separate speech from competing sounds in real time, directly on the device, and without a perceptible lag. By isolating voices and reducing background noise before amplification, Fortell helps people follow conversations in restaurants, crowded rooms, and other challenging listening environments.

Fortell holds the highest overall and speech-in-noise scores ever recorded by independent sound testing lab HearAdvisor. It achieved the speech-in-noise record, out of the box, without additional tuning. In a double-blind randomized controlled trial published in the International Journal of Audiology, 95% of participants preferred Fortell over top-tier hearing aids from all five major manufacturers for ease of understanding speech in noise. The hearing aids were also recently named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026.

“For many people, the hardest part of getting Fortell has been getting to Fortell,” said Cole Morris, co-founder and COO of Fortell. “Where you live shouldn’t limit how well you hear.”

Fortell Anywhere extends access beyond Fortell’s flagship at 530 Park Avenue in New York, with new clinics in Greenwich, Palm Beach, and Boston, and the ability to support patients locally in San Francisco and Palo Alto. Devices arrive programmed to the patient’s audiogram, and a Fortell audiologist fits and fine-tunes the hearing aids, live, over video. Follow-up care and adjustments are facilitated by the Fortell app.

Every pair is fit and supported by a member of Fortell’s fully employed, state licensed audiology team. Each purchase includes five years of audiological care, a 100-day home trial, and a three-year comprehensive warranty.