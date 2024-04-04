Jaipur, India –April 4th, 2024 – Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is proud to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with EBU Estate Developers Private Limited for the development of a Sofitel hotel in India, the Sofitel Jaipur Jawahar Circle. This new-build luxury hotel is scheduled to open its doors in 2028 and promises to redefine hospitality in the vibrant city of Jaipur.

Strategically located atJaipur’s Jawahar Circle, the hotel will feature 275 exquisitely designed and spacious rooms, each offering the utmost comfort for guests. Joining Sofitel, the only French luxury hotel brand with a truly international footprint, the hotel will be a great addition to support Jaipur’s tourism expansion, bringing French joie de vivre and gastronomy, with four distinct restaurants and bars, where guests will savor a varied culinary experience tailored to their preferences.

Furthermore, the hotel will offer over 5,000 square meters of state-of-the-art meeting and banquet venues, providing the perfect setting for exquisite weddings, grand events and outstanding gatherings.

Jaipur, known as the Pink City, is a jewel in India’s tourism crown, attracting domestic and international tourists alike. As part of the renowned Golden Triangle tourist itinerary, which also includes the cities of Agra and Delhi, Jaipur offers a rich tapestry of culture, history, and architectural wonders.

“We are delighted to partner with EBU Estate Developers Private Limited to bring the Sofitel brand to Jaipur and to celebrate a new chapter in our journey in India. Accor’s offering is uniquely positioned to harness the power of Indian travelers and this new signing is a great illustration of our commitment to bring meaningful experiences, today with the well-known Sofitel’s French art de vivre.With our unparalleled portfolio of brands, Accor plans to open 30 new properties in the country in the next 3 to 5 years and will continue to strive for excellence, making a positive difference to our communities.”said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO Accor.

The Sofitel Jaipur Jawahar Circle will feature an array of facilities, including swimming pools, a spa, fitness center, kids’ club, and ample car parking, ensuring a truly memorable stay for every guest. The hotel’s extensive MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, spanning over 5,000 square meters, will be designed to accommodate up to four large events simultaneously, further solidifying Jaipur’s position as a premier destination for weddings, corporate gatherings and social events.

“We are committed to delivering a flagship Sofitel hotel that exceeds expectations and sets new standards of luxury in Jaipur,” said Vikram Sukhani, Authorized Representative at EBU Estate Developers Private Limited. “This partnership marks the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with Accor, as we embark on a journey to develop multiple hotel assets in the premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments over the coming years.”

The Sofitel Jaipur Jawahar Circle, which will join sister luxury hotels Fairmont Jaipur and Raffles Jaipur (opening mid 2024), represents a significant addition to Accor’s portfolio in India and underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in key international leisure and MICE destinations. With its unparalleled luxury, impeccable service, and strategic location, the hotel is poised to become a beacon of hospitality excellence in North India.

Accor remains steadfast in its commitment to expand its presence in India, with a strategic focus on cultivating the Sofitel brand in pivotal urban hubs like Goa and Bengaluru, building upon the success of Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Additionally, our roadmap includes the enhancement of our portfolio with the introduction of our collection brands, Emblems and MGallery, through the conversion of select properties across the region.